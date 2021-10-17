Driven: Lamborghini’s Incredible Huracan STO Is Unrecognizable From The Too-Sensible 2014 Original

"Race car for the road" is the most over-used cliche in motor journalism. But sometimes, just sometimes, it's actually accurate. The STO part of the Huracan STO's name stands for Super Trofeo Omologata, translated as Super Trophy Homologated. Homologated from what, you might ask? Well, it's inspired by Lamborghini Squadra Corse's one-make race series race car, the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO, and its Huracan GT3 EVO endurance racer. Essentially, this makes the STO a hardcore racer for the track that's only street-legal to be driven home at the end of the day. Its V10 engine pushes out 630 horsepower like the Performante, but with a more aggressive engine map and only the rear wheels scrabbling for grip, it's a visceral experience that tingles the spine as it howls its way up to 8,200 rpm. The STO hits 60 mph in under three seconds and 124 mph in nine seconds, but even those numbers don't showcase just how talented a machine it is.

