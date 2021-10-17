CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorestown, NJ

‘When There Were Witches’ at Grundy

By Lower Bucks Times
Bristol Times
Bristol Times
 6 days ago
Beginning in early 1692, both men and women were jailed, prosecuted and executed for witchcraft in colonial Massachusetts. The public is invited to find out the details of why and how these events happened when archivist Mickey DiCamillo,...

Bristol Times

‘Bristol Marsh’ presentation set for Nov. 17

A presentation on “The Bristol Marsh” will be presented by the Nature Conservancy on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the headquarters of the Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation, 321 Cedar St. in Bristol Borough. The presentation will follow BCHF’s brief membership meeting, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. The public is invited. There is no admission fee. Call 215-788-2106 for more information.
BRISTOL, PA
Bensalem Times

Salute to Women Who Make a Difference is Oct. 28

Whether they’re the executive director of a law firm, a biologist or the president of a foundation, women in Bucks County can do it all. That’s why on Thursday, Oct. 28, 14 ladies of leadership hailing from all walks of life will be honored during the YWCA of Bucks County’s 29th annual Salute to Women Who Make a Difference Reception and Awards Dinner, to be held at Spring Mill Manor, 171 Jacksonville Road in Ivyland. The public is invited to attend the event, which runs from 6 to 9 p.m.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Harvest Celebration is Oct. 9-10

The six family-owned wineries of the Bucks County Wine Trail are inviting guests to come celebrate and taste the fresh-pressed fruits of their labor throughout grape picking and processing season. The Bucks County Wine Trail is hosting its annual Harvest Celebration on Oct. 9-10. In addition to sampling an array...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bristol Times

45th Historic Bristol Day is set for Oct. 16

The 45th annual Historic Bristol Day is taking place Saturday, Oct. 16 (rain or shine), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation was forced to present the event virtually. But this year, it’s back to being in-person. The event will be dedicated to the memory of three members of the HBD committee – Carol Mitchener, Mary McIlvain and Sheree Napoli – who passed away during the year. It will also honor first responders, including military, police, firefighters, EMTs and frontline workers. Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered by AMI Health and complimentary masks will be available.
BRISTOL, PA
Hampton Times

Bucks Audubon Society announces October events

Bucks County Audubon Society announced the following events for October:. Help BCAS line the trails with Jack-O-Lanterns for its Haunted Trails event by carving a pumpkin at the Pumpkin Carving event on Wednesday, Oct. 13, beginning at 4 p.m. Attendees will receive pizza, refreshments and carving utensils. All you need is yourself, some creativity and a pumpkin. Pumpkins will then go out on the trails. See your carved pumpkin all lit up during the Haunted Trails event on Oct. 16. Due to COVID-19 concerns, BCAS will be setting up pumpkin carving stations. Sessions will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m., 5:30 to 7 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Select a time when you register for this event. Masks will be required while inside the Education/Visitor Center. There is no cost to participants (other than a pumpkin) for this program.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
