Vegan Cincinnati Chili

Believe it or not, meatballs are not just for carnivores. If you're a vegan, and you're looking for a great way to enjoy a meatball, but without the meat, then we have just what the doctor ordered. Recipe developer Miriam Hahn came up with this quick and tasty dish that hits the spot in more ways than one. This dish looks like an actual meatball, but you make it with eggplant and onions instead of meat. Trust us when we tell you that they are so incredibly tasty, and this is a recipe you'll want to keep on hand.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO