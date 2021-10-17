CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegan Cincinnati Chili

By Chuck Underwood
brandnewvegan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s wet and chilly here in the Pacific Northwest, perfect for a big steaming bowl of chili. But on spaghetti?! It’s a big deal in Cincinnati, Ohio, and they serve it up several different ways, so if you’re ready for your first 3-way….. you GOTTA try this Vegan Cincinnati...

