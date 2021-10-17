CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

N.J. murder suspect arrested in Lehigh County stop, cops say

By Pamela Sroka-Holzmann
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 6 days ago
A New Jersey homicide suspect was arrested last month during a stop in Lehigh County, state police announced in a new release issued Friday. Pennsylvania State Police in Fogelsville said the stop was made Sept. 30 in the 9700 block of Commerce Circle in Weisenberg Township. Investigators were called for a...

Comments / 15

Maria Cruz
6d ago

sorry not pr only .what you looking at this is all over the world. read revelation .then when this happens you will know .that all this and worst is coming .the king is on his way back very soon .

Reply(4)
4
