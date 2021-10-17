N.J. murder suspect arrested in Lehigh County stop, cops say
By Pamela Sroka-Holzmann
LehighValleyLive.com
6 days ago
A New Jersey homicide suspect was arrested last month during a stop in Lehigh County, state police announced in a new release issued Friday. Pennsylvania State Police in Fogelsville said the stop was made Sept. 30 in the 9700 block of Commerce Circle in Weisenberg Township. Investigators were called for a...
Two people were shot and wounded early Saturday morning in Allentown, city police said in a news release. Officers found a female victim at the scene of the shooting reported just before 4 a.m. on the 1000 block of East Livingston Street, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
A Nazareth man accused of speeding faster than 110 mph while driving intoxicated before crashing into an area home is now facing possible trial in his criminal case. Joseph Anthony Capobianco, who recently turned 19, waived his hearing Friday morning on charges of DUI, underage drinking, three counts of reckless endangerment, reckless driving and careless driving in the July 18 crash in Upper Nazareth Township.
Two men who Pennsylvania State Police say parachuted off a 320-foot-tall structure in August at Keystone Cement in East Allen Township were cited this week with criminal trespassing. Three people — including a 30-year-old man from California and a 28-year-old man from the Poconos — entered the industrial plant just...
A 32-year-old Easton man was arrested Friday morning and charged with selling heroin in the city’s West Ward. Shane Timmons was taken into custody just after 6 a.m. on the 900 block of Spring Garden Street after Easton police and Pennsylvania State Police served a narcotics search warrant in his apartment, city police Lt. Matthew Gerould said.
A 28-year-old Pottstown woman died after the truck she was driving swerved to avoid another vehicle, overturned and caught fire Thursday in Bucks County, Pennsylvania State Police report. The driver of the other vehicle fled and is being sought, police said. The incident began at 11:44 a.m. as a vehicle...
Two drivers face citations in connection with Thursday afternoon’s five-vehicle crash that closed Route 22 East for about an hour, causing significant backups through the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania State Police say. The driver of a 2018 Nissan Frontier, which police say was the first vehicle involved in the crash, was...
A 31-year-old Monroe County man died Friday of complications stemming from multiple traumatic injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash three weeks ago, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office reports. Kyle Depetris, of East Stroudsburg, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township following the crash Oct. 1 in Monroe County.
Court papers shed new light on what happened Wednesday when a 54-year-old Monroe County woman allegedly shot at police at the end of an hours-long standoff in a pickup truck, and died after police returned fire. The woman, identified Thursday as 54-year-old Betty Jane Tibaldi, of Mount Pocono, had a...
A 15-year-old from Bushkill Township confessed to a series of bomb threats earlier this month across the Lehigh Valley, including two that cleared out high school football games, authorities said Friday. Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck announced the arrest of the teen, who was taken into custody and faces...
UPDATE: Claims about mishandling of 911 call in deadly Allentown fire are ‘categorically false,’ county says. Tasked with directing emergency phone calls where lives can be at stake, Lehigh County’s 911 center was a hub of racism and negligence that put callers and emergency personnel in danger, sometimes with deadly results, a new federal lawsuit alleges.
The narrative that passengers watched a man rape a woman on a train in suburban Philadelphia last week and “filmed it for their own gratification instead of calling the police” is false, the prosecutor handling the case said Thursday as he asked witnesses to come forward. Delaware County District Attorney...
Are you among those who still believe our addiction to cell phones isn’t having a drastic impact on society? Well, we recently got a chilling illustration of how far we’ve strayed from decency in exchange for the ability to see everything through the lens of an overpriced, hand-held gadget. A man harassed and then raped a woman in a more than 40-minute atrocity last week on a SEPTA commuter train outside of Philadelphia. Police say several witnesses to the attack recorded it on their phones instead of intervening or calling 911. It wasn’t until a SEPTA employee called police that the attack was stopped, and the man was arrested. SEPTA issued a statement reminding anyone witnessing such a thing to report it to authorities by calling 911, pressing an emergency button on every train car or using the authority’s emergency safety app. The fact that SEPTA even needs to put out such a statement speaks volumes to the extent of our societal problem.
The Bangor Police Department sets up a four-block safety zone on Broadway during the annual halloween parade so if anything goes wrong on the steep hill leading into the Slate Belt borough, there’s an opportunity for it to resolve before it puts paraders and spectators in danger, police Chief Scott Felchock told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
A crash closed all lanes of Route 22 East in the Bethlehem area, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reports. It was reported about 4:15 p.m. east of the North Airport Road (Route 987) interchange, in the area of Route 378. Four people were hurt and taken by ambulance to local...
Voters across the Lehigh Valley are choosing a number of judicial seats in the November election, including local magisterial district judges. District judges handle preliminary arraignments and preliminary hearings in criminal cases to determine if the cases will move on to county court, as well as landlord-tenant disputes, traffic offenses and civil actions where the amount claimed does not exceed $12,000.
