CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

David Ginola asserts importance of learning CPR after Newcastle vs Tottenham stoppage

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min.com
 6 days ago

David Ginola has stressed the importance of learning CPR after Newcastle vs Tottenham was halted due to a medical emergency in the crowd. Play was stopped in the 41st minute with the players eventually returning to their dressing rooms while the affected supporter was treated in St James' Park east...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Ginola fires cash warning at Levy after Spurs victory over Newcastle

Tottenham hero David Ginola was impressed by their victory at Newcastle United on Sunday. Goals from Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son were enough to see off the Magpies, who had gone ahead through Callum Wilson's early strike. “The team is going to be fine. You look at this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ginola
SkySports

Steve Bruce to take charge of Newcastle vs Tottenham to mark 1,000th game as a manager

Steve Bruce hit out at the media as Newcastle confirmed he will take charge of his 1,000th game as a manager in Sunday's Premier League match against Tottenham. Bruce, 60, had been expected to be sacked this week following the club's £305m takeover earlier this month but instead he will lead the Magpies at St James' Park, live on Sky Sports, for the first match of the new Saudi-Arabian-led era.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Nuno: Steven Bergwijn, CONMEBOL international players to be assessed prior to Newcastle vs. Tottenham

It’s been a long two weeks, but the Premier League is back after the latest international break with a full slate of matches this weekend. Tottenham Hotspur are set to play against Geordie Arabia Newcastle United at St. James’ Park this Sunday, and manager Nuno Espirito Santo sat down in front of the assembled media for his first comments to the press since after Spurs’ 2-1 win over Aston Villa on October 3.
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

“Not only the front four”- Nuno praises Tottenham attackers for off-the-ball effort after important win vs Newcastle United

Nuno Espirito Santo has praised his attackers after an impressive performance against Newcastle United in the Premier League. In the post-match conference after the Premier League game against Newcastle United (h/t Football.London), Nuno Espirito Santo has praised the effort of his attackers after an impressive performance from Tottenham Hotspur against the Magpies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpr#Football Stadiums#Newcastle Vs Tottenham#St James Park East#Sky Sports Premier League
90min.com

Tottenham predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League

Tottenham return to Premier League action on Sunday against a Newcastle United side buoyed by their recent takeover. Nuno Espirito Santo's men ended a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa before jetting off for the international break, but quarantine rules and long flights have really taken a toll on Spurs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

“To settle on Newcastle, it’s very difficult” – David Ginola

Newcastle legend, David Ginola, claimed that making the decision to move to Newcastle was a very difficult one when compared to a move to London clubs. While discussing Newcastle’s development for the coming years, Jamie Redknapp asked if there was an attraction to coming to Newcastle for foreign players and the French pundit replied that it was a tough choice to go there.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Newcastle v Tottenham: match preview

A controversial new Saudi Arabian-led era dawns at Newcastle. The new owners had originally planned to have sacked Steve Bruce by now but instead the unloved manager survives to preside over his 1,000th game in club management. Bruce trusts it will result in Newcastle’s first win of the season but Tottenham hope to make him feel like the unwanted guest at what promises to be Tyneside’s biggest party for decades. “It’s exciting times ahead for this club,” said Bruce. “It’s a great thing for the club and for the city of Newcastle too.” And concerns about human rights? “That’s for politicians,” he said. Louise Taylor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Newcastle United vs Tottenham suspended over medical emergency in stands at St James’ Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur was suspended after 40 minutes due to a medical emergency in the stands. Spurs were leading Newcastle 2-1 at St James’ Park when referee Andre Marriner called the player to the sidelines, having been alerted to a seriously ill spectator in the East Stand by fans passing a message on to the pitch. Newcastle’s team doctor Paul Catterson was dispatched across the pitch to the incident carrying a defibrillator. After a conversation with police and stewards, Marriner then called the players back into the dressing rooms. A few minutes later the fan was carried away on a stretcher, to applause around the stadium. “The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised and is on their way to hospital,” Newcastle tweeted. “Our thoughts are with them.”An announcement over the stadium’s public address system said the players would soon return to finish the first half after a short warm-up. “The players will be coming out to resume the first half,” they said. “There are seven minutes left to play.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

Newcastle United’s new era of expected riches and Saudi-fuelled optimism starts on Sunday afternoon as they host Tottenham Hotspur at St. James’ Park.The P.I.F. consortium finally purchased the club from previous owner Mike Ashley during the international break, leading to delirious scenes outside St. James’ Park and human rights groups including Amnesty International raising concerns about links to the Saudi Arabian government. Steve Bruce remains in the dugout, for now, and will take charge of his 1000th match as a manager, as his side faces a Spurs team which defeated Aston Villa last time out to end a run of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur: Five things we learned as Harry Kane finally scores in Spurs win

Tottenham Hotspur beat Newcastle United by an eventual 3-2 scoreline at St. James Park on Sunday afternoon in a match which was overshadowed and delayed by serious illness to a supporter in the stands.With the away side leading 2-1 the majority of the way through the first-half, Spurs defender Sergio Reguilon alerted the referee Andre Marriner to a medical issue in the crowd. A supporter had been taken seriously ill was given care by medical professionals while the game was suspended.The supporter was stabilised and conscious before being taken out of the stadium for further treatment, meaning the match was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Newcastle vs Tottenham final score: Spurs spoil the party

Newcastle vs Tottenham was a one-sided affair as Spurs surged to victory as the first game for Newcastle’s new ownership group did not go as planned. After Callum Wilson gave them an early lead, Spurs scored three times in the first half through Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Newcastle vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Tottenham are the visitors, are higher in the Premier League table and have the bigger star names - for now - but they’ll take a backseat before kick-off in terms of interest and excitement, as they head to Newcastle United.All eyes will be on manager Steve Bruce and the line-up he picks as he bids to both find a first win of the season and keep himself in a job, following the Magpies’ takeover being completed.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Newcastle host SpursWhile already there is talk of signings and silverware down the line, the current...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy