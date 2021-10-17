UMaine-led research team designing new, high entropy materials for optoelectronics

The sintering of Supported Transition Metal Catalysts (STMCs) is a core issue during high temperature catalysis. Perovskite oxides as host matrix for STMCs are proven to be sintering-resistance, leading to a family of self-regenerative materials. However, none other design principles for self-regenerative catalysts were put forward since 2002, which cannot satisfy diverse catalytic processes. Herein, inspired by the principle of high entropy-stabilized structure, a concept whether entropy driving force could promote the self-regeneration process is proposed. To verify it, a high entropy cubic Zr0.5(NiFeCuMnCo)0.5Ox is constructed as a host model, and interestingly in situ reversible exsolution-dissolution of supported metallic species are observed in multi redox cycles. Notably, in situ exsolved transition metals from high entropy Zr0.5(NiFeCuMnCo)0.5Ox support, whose entropic contribution (TÎ”Sconfig"‰="‰Tâ‹†12.7"‰J"‰molâˆ’1"‰Kâˆ’1) is predominant in âˆ†G, affording ultrahigh thermal stability in long-term CO2 hydrogenation (400"‰Â°C, >500"‰h). Current theory may inspire more STWCs with excellent sintering-resistance performance.
