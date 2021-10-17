Fitzpatrick rallies late to win Andalucía Masters by 3 shots

CHICKASHA, Okla. – The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma (6-5-3, 1-3-1 SAC) hosted Wayland Baptist University (7-3-2, 3-0-2 SAC) for a conference battle on Alumni Night, Saturday, October 16. Despite a second-half push, the Drovers were defeated 2-0. The Pioneers got ahead early with a strike from Marco Magnoli in the 21st minute of play. The teams battled through a scoreless eight minutes before Magnoli again connected on a strike, extending the lead 2-0. WBU continued to assert their control shutting down the Drovers' offense, allowing only two shots on goal in the first 45 minutes of play.
