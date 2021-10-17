CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Fitzpatrick rallies late to win Andalucía Masters by 3 shots

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Patience paid off for Matt...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmonthly.com

Matt Fitzpatrick Claims Valderrama Title After Late Soderberg Collapse

Matt Fitzpatrick Claims Valderrama Title After Late Soderberg Collapse. After a superb birdie at the par-3 15th, Sebastian Soderberg stood two shots clear with two holes remaining. However, a lost drive to the right on the par-5 17th led to a double-bogey, with a bogey at the last almost securing...
GOLF
Business Insider

Protiviti's Brand Ambassador Pro Golfer Matt Fitzpatrick Captures His Seventh European Tour Victory at Valderrama at the Andalucia Masters

We're thrilled for Matt capturing his first win of 2021 and his seventh victory on the European Tour. Fitzpatrick's win was driven by his remarkable 15 straight par scores on the first 15 holes of the Valderrama course, followed by two straight birdies and a par on the 18th hole for a final round of 69. He closed out the tournament at 6 under, 3 shots ahead of the field. Fitzpatrick sports the Protiviti logo on his left sleeve and golf bag, after partnering with the consulting firm in early 2020.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Englishman#Birdies#Pars#Sotogrande#Ap
Derrick

Dragons use late rally to stun Oilers

WARREN — On the gridiron in 2021, Oil City has been a textbook case of Jekyll and Hyde. At times, the Oilers look unstoppable. Other times, they can’t seem to get out of their own way. On Friday night in a key Region 5 clash at Warren, OC encapsulated its...
NHL
Iola Register

Buffalos stun Mustangs with late rally

Invariably, some losses sting a bit more than others in a long football season. For Iola High’s Mustangs, Friday’s 23-20 setback to Prairie View is gonna leave a mark. The Buffalos stormed back from a two-score deficit in the fourth quarter, then won on Peyton Doty’s 26-yard field goal with 7 seconds left.
IOLA, KS
NU Purple Eagles.com

Late Rally Lifts Niagara Over Siena

NIAGARA UNIV., N.Y. – The Purple Eagles (4-7-0, 2-2-0 MAAC) netted three goals in the final four minutes of Wednesday's game to defeat Siena (6-5-2, 2-2-1 MAAC), 3-1. Game Recap. Luigi Boa Morte had a chance for the Purple Eagles in the 14th minute, sending a shot towards the bottom...
NIAGARA, NY
Natchez Democrat

ACCS rallies late to upset Tri-County on the road

FLORA — The Adams County Christian School Rebels marched 95 yards down the field in about eight minutes, capped off by Coleman Carter’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Colin Cauthen on 4th and 8 with 43 seconds left, as they stunned the Tri-County Academy Rebels 19-18 Friday night in an MAIS District 3-4A showdown.
FLORA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
nsjonline.com

Late rally helps Campbell BBQ Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS — Wiley Hartley passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns, Bryant Barr rushed for 97 yards and three scores and Campbell scored 21 straight points to rally past Gardner-Webb 42-28 to win the inaugural East/West BBQ Bowl on Saturday. Narii Gaither’s 22-yard TD run gave Gardner-Webb (2-4, 0-2)...
BOILING SPRINGS, NC
KCCI.com

Iowa rallies late, defeats Penn State

IOWA CITY, Iowa — This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Iowa trailed by as much as 14 in the game and trailed 17-10 at the...
IOWA STATE
gobadgers.ca

Late-game rally powers Badgers past Mustangs

The Brock men's lacrosse team scored seven unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to defeat the Western Mustangs 13-8 during a night game at Alumni Field on Thursday, Oct. 14. The Badgers, who previously lost to Western in London on Oct. 8, moved into first place in the Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association's (CUFLA) West Division with a record of 4-1. "One of our edges in competition is how well our bench does at keeping the morale up for the guys on the field," said head coachVince Longboat. "It's the guys on the bench who keep everyone up when the going gets tough. They push the guys on the field. We saw the impact they had tonight."
SPORTS
semoball.com

Late Windsor rally ends Sikeston softball season

FESTUS, Mo. — Sikeston saw their season come to an end in the Class 4, District 1 Softball Tournament Wednesday after a late rally lifted Windsor to a 6-3 win. “I feel like we played a very competitive game against a great ball club that is ranked 10th in the state in Class 4,” said Sikeston coach Jacob May. “I think defensively and offensively we played very sound and mistake free.”
SIKESTON, MO
libertywingspan.com

Wakeland rallies to win in 5

The up and down nature of the volleyball season continued on Tuesday when the Redhawks were taken down by the Wakeland Wolverines 3-2 (25-16, 23-25, 15-25, 25-16, 15-10) in a District 9-5A game. “One of our biggest focuses this year has been playing off of each other and just coming...
SPORTS
ourcommunitynow.com

Shorthanded Avalanche rallies late but loses to Blues

Former Avs center Ryan O’Reilly scored an empty ... embarks on a three-game road trip on Monday that goes through the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers on Thursday, and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Landeskog will complete ...
NHL
Commonwealth Journal

Danville rallies late to down Southwestern

The Southwestern Warriors found themselves having to play from behind for much of the contest last night in the opening round of the Boy's 12th Regional Soccer Tournament at Somerset High School, and despite a valiant effort, Sean McBride's club came up on the wrong side of the scoreboard. Facing...
DANVILLE, KY
mutigers.com

Alabama Rides a Late Rally in the Fifth to a 3-2 win over the Tigers

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou volleyball (3-15, 0-5 SEC) fell 20-25, 25-21, 25-17, 21-25,15-13 to LSU (9-9, 1-5 SEC) on Wednesday night in Hearnes Center. The Tigers started the first set off strong by going on an eight-point lead. Mizzou did not let up in the first set. Alabama rallied to come back in win the following two sets. The Tigers were able to win eight of the last 10 points in the fourth set to send it to a fifth set. The Crimson Tide was able to pull it off in the fifth set by winning the last four points in the match.
ALABAMA STATE
inkfreenews.com

Late DeKalb Rally Ends Lady Panthers Season

LIGONIER — After playing to a 0-0 draw in the first half, it seemed like whichever team got the first goal in the second half would take home the Girls Sectional 20 hardware. NorthWood and DeKalb have been matched up in the Sectional 20 championship match for the past five years, ever since the IHSAA expanded from two to three classes in 2017. The Panthers won the matchups in 2017, 2018 and 2020, with the Barons taking home the title in 2019.
LIGONIER, IN
usaoathletics.com

Pioneers Thwart Drovers Late Rally

CHICKASHA, Okla. – The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma (6-5-3, 1-3-1 SAC) hosted Wayland Baptist University (7-3-2, 3-0-2 SAC) for a conference battle on Alumni Night, Saturday, October 16. Despite a second-half push, the Drovers were defeated 2-0. The Pioneers got ahead early with a strike from Marco Magnoli in the 21st minute of play. The teams battled through a scoreless eight minutes before Magnoli again connected on a strike, extending the lead 2-0. WBU continued to assert their control shutting down the Drovers' offense, allowing only two shots on goal in the first 45 minutes of play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wfirnews.com

Late rally nets UVA a win at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Virginia found itself down against Louisville as Saturday afternoon turned to Saturday evening, but quarterback Brennan Armstrong was not out. He was lights out. The junior quarterback threw for 487 yards on 40-of-60 passing, capping that performance with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Grant Misch with 22 seconds left to give the Cavaliers a stunning 34-33 comeback victory over Louisville on Saturday.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy