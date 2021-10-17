Fitzpatrick rallies late to win Andalucía Masters by 3 shots

The Brock men's lacrosse team scored seven unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to defeat the Western Mustangs 13-8 during a night game at Alumni Field on Thursday, Oct. 14. The Badgers, who previously lost to Western in London on Oct. 8, moved into first place in the Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association's (CUFLA) West Division with a record of 4-1. "One of our edges in competition is how well our bench does at keeping the morale up for the guys on the field," said head coachVince Longboat. "It's the guys on the bench who keep everyone up when the going gets tough. They push the guys on the field. We saw the impact they had tonight."

