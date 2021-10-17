New York Giants Receiver Kadarius Toney Exits Game with an Ankle Injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney, who came into the team’s Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams listed as questionable with an ankle injury, appeared to have aggravated his ailment on the team’s first drive of their Week 6 home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Toney had completed a big third-down play against the Rams’ Robert Rochell but appeared to aggravate his ankle injury. He limped off the field after making the reception and was checked on the Giants’ sideline before finally limping off the field with a trainer for evaluation.

Toney, who had three catches for 36 yards, was declared out by the Giants, not a promising sign for a team that came into this week’s game without Kenny Golladay or Darius Slayton.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge isn't a happy man these days after watching his team embarrass itself against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Giants took a 3-0 lead over the Rams shortly after Toney left the game.

