New York Giants Receiver Kadarius Toney Exits Game with an Ankle Injury

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 6 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney, who came into the team’s Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams listed as questionable with an ankle injury, appeared to have aggravated his ailment on the team’s first drive of their Week 6 home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Toney had completed a big third-down play against the Rams’ Robert Rochell but appeared to aggravate his ankle injury. He limped off the field after making the reception and was checked on the Giants’ sideline before finally limping off the field with a trainer for evaluation.

Toney, who had three catches for 36 yards, was declared out by the Giants, not a promising sign for a team that came into this week’s game without Kenny Golladay or Darius Slayton.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge isn't a happy man these days after watching his team embarrass itself against the Los Angeles Rams.

1 hour ago

Big Blue+

Some of this weeks snaps counts are very telling.

6 hours ago

New York adds some veteran reinforcement to its linebacker pipeline.

7 hours ago

The Giants took a 3-0 lead over the Rams shortly after Toney left the game.

GiantsCountry

Contrite Kadarius Toney Opens Up About His Lapse in Judgment

New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney aspires to be a good person and a role model for younger people looking up to him. But during the thick of competition Sunday against Dallas, Toney's objective was momentarily lost when he threw a punch at Cowboys defender Damontae Kazee. On Monday, Toney...
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants’ Kadarius Toney already showing insane qualities with one stat

The New York Giants unleashed rookie receiver Kadarius Toney against the New Orleans Saints, and he ended up being one of the catalysts that fueled the offense to a victory in Week 4. With Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton out with hamstring injuries, Toney will once again be a priority...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Kadarius Toney ejected after throwing punch during game against Cowboys

Giants rookie receiver Kadarius Toney was ejected after throwing a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee during Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Toney was ejected with the Giants trailing the Cowboys 34-13 with just over six minutes remaining. Toney had been enjoying a career game prior to the incident. He...
NFL
New York State
fox40jackson.com

Giants’ Kadarius Toney apologizes for punching Cowboys player

New York Giants rookie Kadarius Toney apologized for throwing a punch at a Dallas Cowboys player during the game on Sunday. Toney on Monday tweeted a heartfelt message appearing to show remorse for his actions. He got into a dust-up with Damontae Kazee and punched the defensive back in the helmet.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Kadarius Toney (ankle) undergoes X-rays, injury not significant

Giants WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) underwent X-rays on Monday. Coach Joe Judge told reporters they don't think the injury is anything significant. (Art Stapleton on Twitter) "It's not something season ending," Judge said. Toney enjoyed a breakout game in Week 5 against Dallas, hauling in 10 receptions for 189 yards. While it's great to hear that the injury isn't season-ending, it sounds as if Toney could miss Week 6 against the Rams. It'll be important to monitor the practice reports on him throughout the week. Earlier on Monday Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Toney will likely avoid a suspension after being ejected from Sunday's game for punching a Dallas defender.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Kadarius Toney continues to wow teammates

After a rocky start to his NFL career, New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney has begun to take the league by storm. Every time he touches the football it’s a highlight, and his “twitchy” athleticism has caught the attention of even casual fans. Even some of Toney’s teammates, who...
NFL
Kadarius Toney
GiantsCountry

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge: Kadarius Toney's Actions Won't Be Accepted

On a day in which the Giants were losing offensive firepower left and right due to injuries, rookie wide out Kadarius Toney seemed unstoppable. The Giants' first-round draft pick exploded to the tune of 10 receptions out of 123 pass targets for 189 yards, becoming the first Giants rookie wide receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) with at least 75 receiving yards in consecutive games, and the sixth rookie wide receiver in Giants history with at least 75 receiving yards in consecutive games.
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Fall to Dallas Cowboys, 44-20: Instant Reaction

What a rough Week 5 for the New York Giants, who fell 44-20 to the Dallas Cowboys in Jerry's World. The Giants entered this game without wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton. They also lost middle linebacker Blake Martinez for the year in Week 3 and were without safety Jabrill Peppers this week due to a hamstring injury.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Kadarius Toney Waiver Wire Week 6: Fantasy analysis for Giants WR

After a slow start to his career that had some fantasy football managers concerned, New York Giants rookie WR Kadarius Toney appears to have found his footing. The 2021 first-round pick will be a hot topic on Week 6 waivers in most leagues. Should you join the masses vying to add Toney off the waiver wire? What should be the expectations moving forward as the Giants deal with a litany of injuries to critical players?
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Giants: Kadarius Toney speaks on Jalen Ramsey matchup, Daniel Jones relationship

During the week 6 game between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams, a lot of eyes will be on Kadarius Toney and Jalen Ramsey. Toney, after all, is coming off a breakout performance where he led the Giants offense in yardage and showed some truly impressive mobility. Ramsey, on the other hand, has long been a premier corner and will have the task of shutting down whatever receiver he’s assigned to cover.
NFL
chatsports.com

Kadarius Toney emerges as Giants' triple threat

Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) escapes tackle attempts by Dallas Cowboys' Anthony Brown (30) and safety Malik Hooker, bottom right, as Toney gains long yardage after a catch in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Credit: AP/Michael Ainsworth. While extolling...
NFL
New York Giants
GiantsCountry

Five Plays That Doomed the Giants vs. the Cowboys

Many plays broke the Giants' chances at upsetting the Dallas Cowboys, but here's a look at the five biggest culprits. The Play: Prescott to Lamb touchdown pass. In real-time, many looked at this touchdown pass and blamed cornerback James Bradberry (who has received a lot of undue criticism this season).
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants Schooled by Cowboys 44-20 in a Potentially Costly Game

The New York Giants lost a costly 44-20 game to the Cowboys--and not just because the loss dropped the Giants to 1-4 on the year and 0-2 in division play. The Giants lost their offensive engine--running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion), and receiver Kenny Golladay (hyper extended knee)--in the second quarter.
NFL
