Henry, Titans keep batting away questions over his workload

The Tennessee Titans gutted it out against the Buffalo Bills on Monday to escape with a nail-biting 34-32 victory. It was a hard-earned win, to say the least, with the Titans improving to 4-2 after six weeks of action. Running back Derrick Henry starred for the Titans, scoring three touchdowns,...
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre took a break from courting controversy to say something that we can all agree on: Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is special. In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Favre compared Henry to Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. He feels that no matter how you try to defend Henry, the Titans halfback will still make plays – much like Moss did in his prime.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Baker running back Kayleb Wagner got to meet Titans running back Derrick Henry on Sunday after breaking his high school record. Wagner broke Henry’s high school single-game rushing record when the Gators played South Walton. Wagner had 535 yards rushing and Henry set the record with 502 back in 2012. […]
It might be the most replayed 4-yard run that didn’t count in NFL history. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott certainly has seen it more than he would like. On a second-and-4 snap at the Bills 44-yard line on Oct. 13, 2020, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry swept left as Buffalo cornerback Josh Norman came up to try to make the tackle. Instead, Henry sent the cornerback flying with a super stiff-arm.
NASHVILLE – The Titans got off the mat and pinned the Jaguars on Sunday. Now, a big matchup with the Buffalo Bills awaits. Let's see what's on your minds as the buildup begins for Monday Night Football. Here's the link to ask questions: CLICK HERE. Tyler Chappel from Fruitland, Idaho.
NASHVILLE — Derrick Henry is carrying the Tennessee Titans yet again. The 2020 AP Offensive Player of the Year is leading the NFL with 640 yards rushing. He's atop the league with 142 carries and seven touchdowns, and he scored three more in a 37-19 win in Jacksonville in an almost pedestrian performance for Henry — 29 carries for 130 yards.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Derrick Henry ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns, Kevin Byard returned a fumble for a score and the Tennessee Titans beat Jacksonville 37-19 Sunday, sending the Jaguars to their 20th consecutive loss. Henry padded his NFL rushing lead as the Titans (3-2) rebounded from an overtime...
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On Monday morning, Titans running back Derrick Henry was announced as a nominee for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award. Henry posted an impressive performance in Week 5, rushing for 130 yards on 29 carries. He averaged an outstanding 4.5 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns in the Titans 37-19 victory over the Jaguars.
The Tennessee Titans needed a boost. Derrick Henry delivered. The NFL’s leading rusher in each of the past two seasons burst through the Buffalo Bills’ defense in the second quarter on Monday and was off to the end zone. The trip covered 76 yards and after the extra point, the...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday night will make it the fourth year in a row the Bills are going to face the Titans, but this Titans offense will look a little different. Julio Jones and AJ Brown are both expected to be healthy giving the Titans an unique group of weapons. Not only are […]
After losing in the AFC Championship Game, the Buffalo Bills appear to be on a mission in 2021, and one critical step on the way to proving themselves will be redeeming a 42-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans last season during a coronavirus makeup game on a Tuesday in early October. They'll get that chance on Monday Night Football in Week 6 when the Bills (4-1) visit Nissan Stadium to take on the 3-2 Titans. Buffalo is a six-point favorite in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, but in addition to the spread, there are plenty of NFL player props.
Derrick Henry is having another big night for the Tennessee Titans. Henry scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 4:23 left in the third quarter to give the Titans a 24-23 lead over the Buffalo Bills. Henry has 125 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 14 carries for Tennessee on...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- It was another day at the office for Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. Henry's 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns helped the underdog Titans to a 34-31 victory over the Buffalo Bills, whose defense was allowing 75 yards rushing per game entering this week. Henry surpassed...
