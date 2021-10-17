The Dune Cast Takes the Ultimate Spice Quiz

Dune is finally being released this week, and it's already been met with lots of positive reviews. The long-awaited film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 88% critics score after 183 reviews, and ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "a stunning and imperfect piece of cinematic art." The movie has a wide range of actors to look forward to, including big names like Jason Momoa, who is playing Duncan Idaho. The movie will also feature Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet Kynes. Duncan-Brewster is best known for playing Senator Pamlo in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and was recently seen on Netflix's Sex Education. Duncan-Brewster recently spoke with ComicBook.com about her first day on set and working with Momoa.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO