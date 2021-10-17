The Dune Cast Takes the Ultimate Spice Quiz

When Denis Villeneuve was a teenager living in Montreal, he was desperate to see David Lynch’s 1984 spectacular Dune. A huge fan of the source material – Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, describing a political and spiritual battle of wills in a galaxy far, far away – he was ready for whatever the surrealist director threw at him. In the end, he left “half-satisfied”, mesmerised by the opening scenes but disappointed by an increasingly disjointed film that even Lynch rarely talks about in interviews. A box-office failure, Dune remains hugely divisive, even among the director’s loyal followers.Now, Villeneuve, 54, has...
