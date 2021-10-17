CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dune Cast Takes the Ultimate Spice Quiz

IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDune revolves around the all-important Spice Melange ... but that's not the only spice we asked the cast...

ComicBook

Dune: Sharon Duncan-Brewster Recalls Jason Momoa's Massive First Impression

Dune is finally being released this week, and it's already been met with lots of positive reviews. The long-awaited film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 88% critics score after 183 reviews, and ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "a stunning and imperfect piece of cinematic art." The movie has a wide range of actors to look forward to, including big names like Jason Momoa, who is playing Duncan Idaho. The movie will also feature Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet Kynes. Duncan-Brewster is best known for playing Senator Pamlo in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and was recently seen on Netflix's Sex Education. Duncan-Brewster recently spoke with ComicBook.com about her first day on set and working with Momoa.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Dune may feature the most expensive movie costume ever made

Dune is a visual spectacle, as you might expect from director Denis Villeneuve. The movie's costumes are a big part of that, particularly the ornate dresses worn by Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). In fact, the dress that she wears when House Atreides first arrives on Arrakis could be a record-breaking get-up.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Are Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya Movie Stars? ‘Dune’ Will Tell Us This and Much More

“Dune” day has arrived in North America. For many film enthusiasts, it is the most-awaited movie of 2021; for the industry, even in a year of unknowns, it is one of its most uncertain events. Denis Villeneuve’s take on Frank Herbert’s classic science-fiction novel vies with “No Time to Die” for most advance attention among October openings. A $50 million opening weekend would represent major success, but most estimates put it closer to $40 million or less. This month also saw “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($90 million), “No Time to Die” ($55 million), and “Halloween Kills” ($49 million) — three...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘It felt like an independent movie’: The cast of Dune on making the blockbuster of the year

When Denis Villeneuve was a teenager living in Montreal, he was desperate to see David Lynch’s 1984 spectacular Dune. A huge fan of the source material – Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, describing a political and spiritual battle of wills in a galaxy far, far away – he was ready for whatever the surrealist director threw at him. In the end, he left “half-satisfied”, mesmerised by the opening scenes but disappointed by an increasingly disjointed film that even Lynch rarely talks about in interviews. A box-office failure, Dune remains hugely divisive, even among the director’s loyal followers.Now, Villeneuve, 54, has...
MOVIES
WBUR

'Dune': A sweeping, spectacular spice-opera — half of one, anyway

Most of us who've read Frank Herbert's 1965 novel Dune have experienced it in the form of mass-market paperbacks so thick and dense they could double as wheel chocks for a Cessna. If you've made it all the way through even once, the spine on your personal copy will have been battered into submission such that it takes on the appearance of the Bonneville salt flats — rough, faded, riddled with spidery cracks.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Dave Bautista almost cried when he was cast in Dune

Hollywood actor Dave Bautista "almost broke down" when he was cast in Dune because he’d been pursuing a part in the film for some time, and is good friends with director Denis Villeneuve. However, Bautista said he didn’t want to “capitalise” on his friendship with Villeneuve, so pursued the role...
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

Dune cast, release date, story and everything we know

Update: We've seen Dune, and you can check out our review here. Depending on where you are in the world, Denis Villeneuve's Dune is, finally, either here or just around the corner. After a slew of Covid-related production delays, the sci-fi epic has endured a rocky road to theaters and...
MOVIES
NewsTimes

'Dune' Is Taking Over Twitter's Movies Account This Week

Warner Bros., as part its larger marketing campaign for director Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” teamed with Twitter for a weeklong takeover of the @TwitterMovies account to promote the sci-fi epic. The movie’s wide theatrical release in the U.S. is set for Oct. 22, when also will be available to stream on HBO Max.
INTERNET
New York Post

Jason Momoa admits he was ‘scared’ by ‘Dune’ more than any other film

Portrayed as fearless soldier Duncan in “Dune,” Jason Momoa says he was more “scared” of the film than any other before — but not in the way you might think. “It wasn’t necessarily the role,” the 42-year-old told Unilad in an interview. “It’s more my fear, nerves of failure in front of my peers and idols.”
MOVIES
The Spokesman-Review

Visionary Villeneuve takes over the ‘Dune’ helm

Above: "Dune," directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, opens wide on Friday. (Photo/Warner Bros.) When Frank Herbert saw the publication of his novel "Dune" in August 1965, it wasn’t the first time his story about the desert world Arrakis had seen print. Versions of what would become the novel had already been published in the science-fiction magazine Analog.
SPOKANE, WA
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch Dune – where can you stream Denis Villeneuve’s new sci-fi movie?

How can you watch Dune? Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel is finally coming out. Starring Timothée Chalamet as hero Paul Atreides, the science fiction movie transports us to the desolate, sand-covered planet of Arrakis for a brutal, intergalactic drug war over Spice, the most valuable substance in the universe.
MOVIES
Parade

Who Is Zendaya Dating? All the Hotties She's Been Linked to, Including Rumored Beau Tom Holland

Zendaya is heating up—and we don’t just mean her career, although that’s red hot, too. This fall, she has not one, but two blockbuster movies coming out: Dune, which is out now on HBO Max and in theaters, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theaters on Fri., Dec. 17. In September 2020, she became the youngest-ever winner of the Emmys‘ Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her role in the HBO series Euphoria. Plus, she’s become a fashion icon, a voice for feminism and equality and a superstar who’s also refreshingly down to earth.
CELEBRITIES
theface.com

Dune director Denis Villeneuve on taking Timothée and Zendaya to the stars and back

Finally, Dune has come into Earth’s orbit. Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction spectacular is a planet-sized wonder with galaxy-deep vision and imagination. In wrestling the author Frank Herbert’s totemic book to the screen, the French-Canadian director (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049) has boldly gone where David Lynch infamously went before, in his wonky 1984 adaptation.
MOVIES

