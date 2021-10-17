CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gotham Knights: The Court of Owls Explained

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest trailer for Gotham Knights is here, and this time it's been made abundantly clear who the...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

twistedvoxel.com

Gotham Knights Screenshots And Details Appear On Steam Page

Gotham Knights is all set for a new reveal at the DC Fandome. It has now a Steam page with some details and screenshots as well. Gotham Knights along with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will get some new information during the upcoming DC Fandome. Warner Bros. Montreal appears to have made the Steam page live now. It contains some screenshots and description of the game. While there is hardly any major new information, it is still worth sharing here.
VIDEO GAMES
SuperHeroHype

The Dark Knight Surveys Gotham in a New Image From The Batman’s Trailer

The Dark Knight Surveys Gotham in a New Image From The Batman’s Trailer. Warner Bros.’ second trailer for The Batman will make its debut at DC FanDome this weekend. However, Matt Reeves is preparing us for our next look at the reboot with a new shot from the upcoming preview. Earlier today, Reeves took to Twitter to release an image from the film that shows Batman looking out over Gotham as the sun rises high above the city. You can check it out for yourself below.
MOVIES
theloadout.com

Gotham Knights cross-play: can you play with friends across platforms?

The possibility of Gotham Knights cross-play has been tossed around ever since the game was revealed to have co-op features. With the game set to release on five platforms and cross-play becoming a more ubiquitous feature in 2021, those excited for the latest adventure in the Batman universe want to know if Gotham Knights has cross-play?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Court Of Owls#Wb Games Montreal
ComicBook

Gotham Knights Teasers Are Getting Creepy

Gotham Knights is set to resurface this Saturday at DC FanDome. What Batman fans can expect to see and learn from the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, remains to be seen. A new trailer plus gameplay is a safe bet, and there's a chance a release date will be revealed, or at least a more narrow release window than "2022." Whatever the case, WB Games Montreal has been hyping up the appearance all month over on Twitter with a variety of teasers, which are steadily getting creepier and creepier, leading to many fans wondering just how creepy the final product will be.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Gotham Knights: Everything We Know So Far

For as long as Gotham has existed, so has the Court of Owls, a mysterious and powerful organization that rules the city from the shadows. They have been hinted at in previous Batman games, but in Gotham Knights they'll be the main foes that Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing will be up against in the wake of Batman's death.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Gotham Knights’ story trailer introduces The Penguin

Warner Bros. Games has revealed a new trailer for Gotham Knights, which reveals The Penguin as a character. The trailer premiered at DC FanDome 2021 yesterday (October 16), which unlike previous reveals, is a prerendered cinematic with no new details of gameplay. It does however lean on the sinister secret...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Exciting New Trailer for the Video Game GOTHAM KNIGHTS

DC FANDOME has been unrelenting in releasing awesome content today. One of the things I was looking forward to was the new trailer for WB Games Montreal’s Gotham Knights. The game follows a quartet of Batman wards Redhood, Nightwing, Batgirl and Robin as they track down and attempt to destroy The Court of Owls. Check out the new trailer:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Gotham Knights DC FanDome Featurette Reveals New Footage

Fans have been craving a new look at WB Montreal's Gotham Knights, and at DC FanDome they got their wish, with the studio revealing a brand new trailer for the game that expanded upon the Court of Owls and how far they've infiltrated Gotham. The trailer conveyed the game's story and tone, but they weren't done yet, as we also got a Gotham Knights featurette that went behind the scenes on the game, revealed the comic inspiration for the game's story and cast, and even revealed some new footage before all was said and done, and you can check all of it out in the new video above.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Gotham Knights release date reveal is ‘coming soon,’ states developer

A Gotham Knights release date reveal is apparently “coming soon” according to a designer on the eagerly anticipated DC Comics game. Fans were thrilled to see the new Court of Owls trailer debut at the DC Fandome event this weekend but were left disappointed by the lack of any Gotham Knights release date announcement — which many were expecting after the game’s multiple delays. However, there may yet be hope it seems.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Gotham Knights has a point to prove in the looming shadow of Arkham Origins

Roughly two hours into Saturday’s almost four hours-long DC FanDome event, and we were given another glimpse of WB Games Montreal’s Gotham Knights. I say glimpse, because it was exactly that – a short cinematic focused on the Court of Owls, the upcoming and long-awaited action-RPG’s antagonist collective, who the game’s stars of Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood will do battle with in the absence of the Caped Crusader.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Gotham Knights is a Perfect Continuation Of The Batman Arkham Games

The latest trailer for DC’s upcoming Gotham Knights game was revealed during this week’s DC FanDome event. The new “Court of Owls” trailer is our first look at the game since it was delayed earlier this year and what a trailer it is. The newest game to take place in...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Gotham Knights Pits You Against Five Factions

Pretty much everyone and anyone will be trying to take control of Gotham City following the death of Batman in Gotham Knights. According to the official website earlier today, there will be a total of five factions running amok in Gotham City. The Court of Owls is the only faction confirmed at the time of writing and which will presumably be the main antagonist of the game. While developer Warner Bros. Games Montreal will be revealing the remaining four factions in due time, fans are free to guess what the Bat Family will be going up against when Gotham Knights releases somewhere next year.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes - Launch Trailer

The latest game in The Dark Pictures Anthology series, Houses of Ashes, is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Check out the unsettling launch trailer for the horror game. The story of The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes takes place in Iraq, circa 2003. In the shadows of the Zagros mountains, Special Forces are hunting for weapons of mass destruction when they are attacked. The resulting firefight causes an earth tremor where both sides fall into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. With all communication severed, the game's protagonists are trapped in a terrifying underworld they must navigate to escape, unaware that something ancient and evil has awakened in the shadows and has found a new prey to hunt. The story follows the five members of the cast as they are compelled to team up with their enemies from the world above to survive the monsters from the world below.
VIDEO GAMES

