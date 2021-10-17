Rep. Stephen Lynch: ‘We Have To Get To An Agreement’ On Stalled Infrastructure Bill

BOSTON (CBS) – The partisan divide in Washington, D.C. remains as strong as ever. But Massachusetts Rep. Stephen Lynch said it’s critical in particular to find common ground on President Biden’s proposed infrastructure bill.

Lynch talked about the stalled bill with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.

The infrastructure bill, which has some bipartisan support, and a social infrastructure bill both appear to have stalled for the time being.

Lynch said he joined the Transportation Committee because it had historically been a bipartisan group.

“It has become anything but that. It has become as partisan as any other committee on the Hill,” Lynch said. “I’m greatly disappointed we can’t even get to an agreement on the basics in Washington, D.C. In this case, we have to get to an agreement. I’m sure we won’t get everything we want on the Democratic side, but we’re searching for that balance moving forward.”

Lynch said the infrastructure bill will mean two new bridges over Cape Cod Canal, along with improvements to rail and broadband services and work on the MBTA.

The congressman said the partisan nature of D.C. is also evident in the hearings over the January 6 riots.

“I was there. I watched my Republican colleagues run for their lives. And then when we had hearings on January 6, they said it was nothing more than a tourist visit, and they refused to hold those people accountable who attacked the Capitol. That is a stain on them that won’t wash off,” Lynch said. “This is the world we live in now. That ruptured my faith in many of my Republican colleagues. It was tantamount to treason. It was an unforgivable breach, I’m sorry. But that’s just the way it is.”

