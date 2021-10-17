Q&A: Lehigh Valley natives Anna Leigh and Leigh Waters, mother-daughter duo, are dominating professional pickleball

Leigh and Anna Leigh Waters, the only mother-daughter team on the professional pickleball scene, are both Lehigh Valley natives.

Leigh Waters grew up in Upper Saucon Township, and Anna Leigh was born in Allentown. She was an infant when the family moved to North Carolina, where she grew up.

The Waters family now lives in Delray Beach, Florida, but in 2017 they were evacuated from their home during Hurricane Irma. They headed north to Pennsylvania and learned the game of pickleball from Leigh’s dad, Neil Eichelberger, at Grange Park in Upper Macungie Township.

The Morning Call recently talked with Leigh and Anna Leigh. Their responses have been edited for clarity:

Q: Leigh, you went to Southern Lehigh High School. So you grew up in the Lehigh Valley?

Leigh Waters: I did. I grew up in Center Valley and played tennis for Southern Lehigh. I won states one year, and I also played softball, so yeah, I was very immersed in the Lehigh Valley sports scene.

Q: When did you move away from the area?

Leigh Waters: Well, I went to college at the University of South Carolina. That was the first time I moved away from Allentown, and then I came back to Villanova for law school. So I was kind of back in the area then. And when I graduated law school, I moved back to South Carolina to practice and got married. And so we stayed in the south for a few years, then it was back to Allentown. That’s where Anna Leigh was born. When she was like 6 months old, we moved back to North Carolina, and that’s where she actually grew up.

Q: I understand your dad, Neil Eichelberger, taught you the game. Is he still in the area?

Leigh Waters: Yeah, my dad goes back and forth. He’s actually there in the Valley right now. He’s pretty much totally retired and so he’ll be down in Florida full time very shortly.

Q: So Grange Park in Upper Macungie is like Pickleball City. That’s where you learned the game?

Leigh Waters: As it turned out, we were the first people to play on the Grange courts ...

Q: But what did you think of the game when your dad first introduced it?

Leigh Waters: He had already been playing for about a year, I think, before we went up to stay there during Irma. So we’re hanging out and he was like, “Come play pickleball. You don’t have anything else to do.”

Anna Leigh: I had no idea what it was like.

Leigh Waters: I said to my dad, “OK, fine. We’ll do it. We’ll go.” The first time we played we were like, “We want to play again.” And so we went back later that day and played again. We ended up being in Allentown for two weeks because we had no electricity at home in Florida, and so we literally played every morning and afternoon. We couldn’t believe it because we went up there not having a clue as to what the sport was and then we were totally infatuated with it.

Q: So how did you get from Grange Park to where you are now in the pro scene?

Anna Leigh: Well, we back to Delray Beach and we just went to our local tennis center and there was a pickleball club there and they taught us even more about the game. We just played every day and there was a tournament coming up at the Delray facility and I was like, “We should play.” Then my mom was like, “Seriously? Tournament pickleball?”

Leigh Waters: That was the first time we learned that there was actually competitive pickleball and there were tournaments or pro tournaments. After that tournament, I think Anna Leigh was only 10 going on 11 but she was good ... she was as good as a lot of the adults that were playing already. And after we saw that you could play competitively I think that made us want to get even better, and before we knew it we started traveling around playing tournaments all over the place.

Anna Leigh: I slowly worked through the (skill) levels to have each half level. I went from 3.0 to 5.0 in each segment, so I went 3.0, 3.5, 4.0, 4.5, 5.0. That all happened in about a year. I went through all those levels in one year ...

Leigh Waters: And even at that point there were pro tournaments and there was some prize money, but it was small. They weren’t putting it on TV and a lot of the courts were not true dedicated pickleball courts. They were taped and had temporary lines and nets. Now flash forward to where we are now and it’s just exploded. Now we’re going to these huge complexes and the prize money is huge, and they’re showing it on ESPN or FOX or CBS Sports ...

Anna Leigh: Or the Tennis Channel ...

Leigh Waters: It’s just been amazing.

Q: At what point did you decide to start playing together?

Anna Leigh: I think for some reason, mom’s doubles partner couldn’t come to one of the tournaments. It was in Texas where we were like, “Why not try? Why not just go for it?” So we went out and we got silver, which was mind-blowing. And then after that, we were just kind of like, “OK, well, I guess we can start playing together.”

Leigh Waters: A couple of tournaments after that. We had already committed to other partners and Anna Leigh actually finished out nationals that year. She won 5.0 (singles) and nationals with her partner. And then we started playing together. And that year, that following nationals was when we went together, so ...

Anna Leigh: I was at the US Open the next year in 5.0 as well ...

Leigh Waters: Oh, that’s right ...

Anna Leigh: After that we played pro.

Leigh Waters: When she started playing pro she just got better by the day. By the end of that year, she was one of the best players out there.

Q: How different is the singles game for you, Anna Leigh?

Anna Leigh: It’s really a whole different sport. When I first started playing, I didn’t play singles either. I just decided one tournament that I was going to play singles, and I played and then I took a long break. But I actually think singles is physically harder than tennis singles because you have to cover the entire court. There’s a lot of short sprints that you have to do, which is different from doubles, because doubles is a lot more lateral movement. So I definitely think that it’s different in that aspect, that it’s a lot more tiring than doubles. But for me, it’s kind of like a pride thing. I want to play singles and I want to show everybody how good I am. But it’s totally different.

Q: When you both joined up for the first time, was that cohesion really there?

Leigh Waters: That was one thing we didn’t know. We had a really good relationship off the court but we didn’t know playing together if we were going to argue or how that was going to work out. But we never argue and, in fact, we’ve really kind of had this mother-daughter intuition where we know what the other is going to do so we can anticipate the next call. And I think that’s been one of the things that’s helped us be so successful.

Q: Are you the only mother-daughter duo playing professionally?

Anna Leigh: Yeah, there aren’t any other mother-daughter teams.

Q: What advice would you give to people who are thinking about trying pickleball, or friends who are trying to get other friends into the game?

Anna Leigh: I would say just try it once. If you can get them out there just one time, I feel like they’re going to love it and they’ll want to play even more. So when you love something, you want to get better at it. So I just think if you can just get them out that one time ...

Leigh Waters: It’s something anybody can play. I mean, you don’t have to be a super athlete to go out and play and have fun, right? It’s one of those lifelong sports where even if you don’t want to be competitive and play tournaments, you can have a lifelong social sport that you can play until you’re 100 years old.

Q: Given the number of tournaments you’ve played in, are you hoping you can get back to the Lehigh Valley for a tournament here?

Leigh Waters: They had a Lehigh Valley tournament recently (last year) but it was during one of our big pro events, so we couldn’t come to it. We’ve been back up twice this year over the summer and it’s just fun to get back to the people that started it all for us and taught us how to play. We’ve made a lot of new friends up there and it’s just like coming home. It brings back such great memories to be able to come back and play with those people. We know they’re always cheering us on.

Q: What are some of your Lehigh Valley favorites? Where do you stop when you come back to visit?

Leigh Waters: Ohhh ... we love the Shelby. And we always go to the Brass Rail, and we hit a lot of old-school diners. Ohhh, and Ice Cream World! Anna Leigh likes to go to Dorney Park.

Anna Leigh: Dorney Park, and (both speaking) Wegmans!

Q: What do you do to stay in shape for pickleball?

Anna Leigh: I also play competitive soccer, so I’m always doing conditioning and playing soccer games and stuff. That really helps me with the conditioning and the footwork aspect, but we just practice pickleball and we drill.

Leigh Waters: I ride the bike a lot or walk. That’s my go-to because I can’t run a lot because of my knees. As far as eating goes, we eat pretty clean during the week, but not so much on weekends if we don’t have a tournament (laughs). It sounds weird, but when tournaments come we literally live off bagels. We eat bagels and oatmeal for breakfast. Then during the day when we play matches, we only eat bagels, more bagels and maybe pretzels.

Follow their journey: Find Leigh and Anna Leigh on Facebook at facebook.com/teamwaterspickleball/ and online at ripitpickleball.com/

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .