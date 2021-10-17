CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ed Orgeron won't return as LSU head coach next season

By Seth Lewis, KATC News, Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
KATC News
KATC News
 12 days ago
Ed Orgeron reached a separation agreement with LSU in which he will not return in 2022 but is expected to complete this season. That's according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

According to Bruce Feldman with FOX Sports, the university is expected to pay Orgeron his entire buyout.

The Tigers have struggled to start the 2021 season despite their recent 49-42 victory over No. 20 Florida on Saturday. LSU is currently 4-3 on the year.

Orgeron currently has a 49-17 overall record in his tenure in Baton Rouge. It includes leading LSU to the undefeated 15-0 National Championship run in 2019, which some considered to be the greatest team in College Football history.

Since the title game, the Bayou Bengals are 9-8 overall, with 6 of those losses coming by double digits.

LSU in 2019 led the nation in scoring with 48.4 points per game. But in the 16 games since, the Tigers are averaging only 31.1 ppg. On defense, LSU has allowed 31.6 ppg and 451.9 yards per game in their last 16 contests, as compared to allowing only 21.9 ppg and 343.5 ypg in 2019.
