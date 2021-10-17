CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source: Ed Orgeron Won’t Return to LSU in 2022, Will Finish Season With Tigers

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Ed Orgeron’s time at LSU will come to an end after the 2021 season, according to SI’s Ross Dellenger.

Jordan Prather/USA TODAY Sports

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will not return to the program in 2022, according to Sports Illustrated ’s Ross Dellenger .

A separation agreement between LSU and Orgeron was reportedly finalized on Sunday. Orgeron is expected to complete the 2021 season with the Tigers, per Dellenger .

Orgeron, 60, is 49–17 in his time at LSU, including a national championship victory led by quarterback Joe Burrow to conclude the 2019 season. But the Tigers have struggled as of late, posting a 9–8 record since the start of 2020.

LSU went just 5–5 in last year's pandemic-shortened season. The Tigers advanced to 4–3 in 2021 on Saturday with a 49–42 win over Florida .

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

More College Football Coverage:

Through Talent and Tucker, MSU Is Surprise of the Season
How a UTSA Student Faked His Way Into A&M's Locker Room
Cincinnati, Oklahoma Dismantle Opponents in Week 7 Supremacy
Behind Its Nasty Defense, This Is Georgia's Year to Win the Big One

#Lsu Football#College Football#American Football#Lsu#Tigers#Msu
