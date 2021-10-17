CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Brad Pitt Became a Real Superhero by Rescuing a Young Fan from the Water in 2007

By Busayo Ogunjimi
Amomama
Amomama
 6 days ago

Brad Pitt has proven time after time that being a superhero is not restricted to the screens. The star who is well known for fighting crime and saving the world proved he is still worthy after saving a young fan from drowning in 2007.

William Bradley Pitt, better known as Brad Pitt, is a real-life superhero. He brought his heroic character to reality when he saved a fan from possible death in 2007.

Pitt was at the Venice Fiilm Festival promoting festival opener "Burn After Reading" and signing autographs when a teenage fan slipped and fell into a swimming pool. The "Troy" star immediately switched into superhero mode and rescued the young fan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zkj85_0cU3vHh900

A REAL-LIFE SUPERHERO

After Pitt skillfully brought his fan back on land, he went back to signing autographs like what he did was no big deal. Following this event, there were unconfirmed speculations that the actor got his new superpowers from his new hat.

Pitt could definitely get a career as a rescue team leader. The superhero saved the day again when he saved a little girl stuck in the middle of a crowd and faced the danger of getting crushed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0REl85_0cU3vHh900

The "Seven" actor was greeting fans while shooting his movie "Allied" on the ground of the Canary Islands when he noticed the child being pushed against a fence by the moving crowd.

He notified two bodyguards, and the three of them walked to the scene and rescued her from the stream of fans. A clip showing the incident featured Pitt soothing the girl as they got her to the other side of the fence and waited for medical officials to arrive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sl2O8_0cU3vHh900

EXPERIENCES IN VENICE

However, the Venice Film Festival is not only full of sweet memories for the 57-year-old actor. During a red carpet signing for Pitt's movie "The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford," an obsessed fan broke from the crowd and flung herself over the actor.

The fan clung tightly to Pitt's neck, shocking other fans with her possessive action. But thankfully, the security stopped the situation from becoming chaotic. They got her away from the actor and walked her back to the audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uuoo2_0cU3vHh900

A person who witnessed the event explained that Pitt's security team must have been embarrassed that someone got into close range with the actor. She also talked about Pitt's reaction:

"She could have been anyone. Brad didn't look too happy. At one point I thought he was going to attack her himself."

Although Pitt starred in and produced "The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford," the female fan's action at the Venice Film Festival and some events didn't make the film project an awesome experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSPoD_0cU3vHh900

Pitt also annoyed photographers during a photo call for the movie. He turned photographers down after they requested he take off his sunglasses for the snapshots and wore a plastic smile for the flashing cameras instead.

The snap crew eventually left unimpressed. The Italian press then named the actor "Pitt Bullo" – "Bullo" means Bully in Italian. His ex-partner, Angelina Jolie, their daughter Shiloh, and three adopted kids Maddox, Zahara, and Pax Thien, were also present at Venice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o4bxK_0cU3vHh900

On a more pleasant note, when asked what being a parent to four children felt like, Pitt noted that it was a beautiful experience, although sometimes stressful. He also added:

"I love it and I can't recommend it any more highly. Sleep is non-existent!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EvvO3_0cU3vHh900

OTHER REAL SUPERHEROES IN HOLLYWOOD

When Julie Bowen is not making fans crack up with her hilarious displays or being Roxanne Please on "ER," Carol Vessey on "Ed," she saves lives in the real world.

A woman named Minnie John has also proven that Bowen is indeed a real-life superhero. In a post on social media, John explained how the actress and her sister, who is a doctor, saved her life after she fainted during a hike at a park in Utah.

Miles Teller has also been a rescue hero. He helped save the life of a pregnant lady who was stuck in a riptide. Josh Gad also shared an image of his parents and "Frozen" co-star Kristen Bell with a caption that detailed how the actress rescued his family from a hurricane.

He stated that Bell got his parents, brothers, sister-in-law, niece, and nephew into her hotel in Orlando. He also thanked her for the help in the post. Another celebrity who plays a superhero on and off-set is Matthew McConaughey.

The actor allegedly came to the aid of a little girl from a coyote at a Los Angeles park and resuscitated a 50-year-old woman. Will Ferrell also saved explorer, Bear Grylls, after he fell off an ice cliff near the Arctic Circle.

News reports also showed that American rapper The Game was heading home from the studio when he saw an injured cyclist facedown in the street. He immediately called 911 and waited with him until an ambulance arrived.

Demi Moore showed her sweet nature when one of her Twitter followers posted suicidal messages. She replied to the post, and her comment gave authorities enough information to locate and help the girl.

"Fast and Furious" star Vin Diesel is another real-life rescue hero. He once saved an entire family from burning in a car. Tom Cruise showed his respect for life when he paid a stranger's $7000 hospital bill.

Reports also revealed that he rescued two young boys from being crushed by a crowd of happy fans at the premiere of one of his movies. Other celebrities who have helped others and prevented a possible deaths include Patrick Dempsey, Viggo Mortensen, and Tom Hanks.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

How Brad Pitt Feels About His Kids’ Potential COVID Exposure At Angelina Jolie’s Film Premiere

Angelina hit the red carpet for her film, ‘Eternals’, on Oct. 18, and in the process, potentially exposed her children to COVID-19. From their messy divorce to their complicated custody battle Brad Pitt, 57, and Angelina Jolie, 46, can’t seem to see eye to eye. And now, the actress may have unknowingly exposed their children to COVID-19. But even though we’ve learned that the Fight Club actor is concerned about the kids, we’re also hearing that he’s not blaming his ex for the potential incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Popculture

Angelina Jolie Makes Red Carpet Appearance With 5 of Her and Brad Pitt's Kids

Angelina Jolie brought five of her children with her to the premiere of Eternals on Monday night. Jolie shares six children in total with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, and all but one of them came with her to celebrate her entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her daughter Zahara even wore a special dress in tribute to Jolie.
CELEBRITIES
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Lala Kent, Disney, Brad Pitt and More!

LALA KENT DUMPS RANDALL EMMETT? Page Six reports that Lala Kent is dumping Randall Emmett three months after getting engaged. The Vanderpump Rules star left him at the Beverly Hills Hotel with their baby daughter Ocean, after he allegedly cheated on her. “Randall always lives a double life,” our source claimed. “He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender.”
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Angelina Jolie Is Having Fun ‘Making Up for Lost Time’ Dating After Brad Pitt Divorce

Getting back out there! Angelina Jolie is having a blast dating again after her divorce from Brad Pitt, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Angelina is having so much fun right now, and she’s making up for lost time,” the insider tells Us of the Oscar winner, 46. “There’s no pressure or expectation at this point, just a lot of fun, and Angelina’s really enjoying it. Her friends haven’t seen her this up and energized in forever.”
CELEBRITIES
vinepair.com

Brad Pitt’s New Rosé Champagne From Château Miraval Launches This Week

Earlier this month, Angelina Jolie sold her stake in Château Miraval to Tenute del Mundo. Jolie had previously co-owned the estate and wine business with ex-husband Brad Pitt. As the sole face of the brand, Pitt has been busy promoting Château Miraval’s latest Champagne release this week. Fleur de Miraval...
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Josh Gad
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Bear Grylls
Person
Julie Bowen
Person
Jesse James
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Food & Wine

Brad Pitt's Rosé Winery Releases Second Version of Its Champagne

Earlier this month, Angelina Jolie offloaded her stake in Château Miraval — the wine brand she co-founded with her now-ex-husband Brad Pitt — to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group. Pitt and his partners (new and old) are already moving on. Today, Miraval has announced the release of its newest wine: Champagne Fleur de Miraval ER2, the second edition of the rosé-focused winery's take on Champagne.
DRINKS
CBS LA

Actor Peter Scolari, Known For ‘Bosom Buddies,’ ‘Girls,’ Dies At 66

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Peter Scolari, who rose to fame alongside Tom Hanks in the offbeat sitcom “Bosom Buddies” and later appeared alongside Bob Newhart in “Newhart,” died Friday after a two-year battle with cancer at age 66. Peter Scolari attends the 44th International Emmy Awards on November 21, 2016, in New York City. (Getty Images) His manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed his death to Deadline. Scolari won an Emmy for his work on “Girls,” portraying the father of series star Lena Dunham’s character. He was nominated three times for a supporting-actor Emmy for his work in “Newhart.” The New York native most recently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

Brad Pitt Is Releasing Another Champagne if You've Got $400 to Spend

Brad Pitt got into the booze industry, much like every other notable celeb in Hollywood, years back with now ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Despite selling her stake in the wine business just last month, Pitt isn't stepping away from Chateau Miraval. In fact, quite the opposite. The Academy Award-winning actor is set to release his second bottling of Champagne Fleur de Miraval this week.
CELEBRITIES
People

Brad Pitt Releases His New Champagne: 'New Extremes for Quality,' He Says

Wine has its own timeline. It continues through eras of war and peace, enduring through times of love, strife, and even divorce. Brad Pitt will officially release the second bottling of his Champagne Fleur de Miraval this week. The new issue is the first from Chateau Miraval since Angelina Jolie sold her participation in the winemaking business to beverage giant Tenute del Mondo last month.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Water#Superheroes#Movies#Rescuing A Young Fan#Allied#Sec
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts Typing: Will ‘King Richard’ serve up a Best Actor win for Will Smith?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, we discuss if it’s advantage Smith in the Best Actor race. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! It’s Friday, Timothee Chalamet fans are ready to have a great weekend with the long-awaited releases of both “Dune” and “The French Dispatch,” and we’re fresh off a major awards season moment: the debut of a new “King Richard” trailer complete with Beyonce’s Best Original Song contender “Be Alive.” What a time to… be alive? I’ve been in on...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
allkpop.com

BTS Jungkook is highlighted for impacting wine culture along with Brad Pitt, Sarah Parker, and Angelina Jolie

BTS Jungkook is known for his massive selling power since long ago and was dubbed as the ultimate "Sold Out King" after causing the sold-out Downy crisis back in January 2019. Everything becomes a top seller if Jungkook is seen wearing, using, and drinking it. Few examples are Kombucha, Downy, Hanbok, Prada Jacket, Louis Vuitton fit and bag, his run BTS shirts & practice choreography outfits, and more.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore dons show-stopping black gown for heartfelt celebration

Demi Moore made another major style statement with her latest social media post, as she showed off her look for a special event. The star attended the Elle Women in Hollywood event which championed the efforts of women in the industry involved with activism and other incredible work. She shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
360K+
Followers
33K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy