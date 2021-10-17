Brad Pitt Became a Real Superhero by Rescuing a Young Fan from the Water in 2007

Brad Pitt has proven time after time that being a superhero is not restricted to the screens. The star who is well known for fighting crime and saving the world proved he is still worthy after saving a young fan from drowning in 2007.

William Bradley Pitt, better known as Brad Pitt, is a real-life superhero. He brought his heroic character to reality when he saved a fan from possible death in 2007.

Pitt was at the Venice Fiilm Festival promoting festival opener "Burn After Reading" and signing autographs when a teenage fan slipped and fell into a swimming pool. The "Troy" star immediately switched into superhero mode and rescued the young fan.

A REAL-LIFE SUPERHERO

After Pitt skillfully brought his fan back on land, he went back to signing autographs like what he did was no big deal. Following this event, there were unconfirmed speculations that the actor got his new superpowers from his new hat.

Pitt could definitely get a career as a rescue team leader. The superhero saved the day again when he saved a little girl stuck in the middle of a crowd and faced the danger of getting crushed.

The "Seven" actor was greeting fans while shooting his movie "Allied" on the ground of the Canary Islands when he noticed the child being pushed against a fence by the moving crowd.

He notified two bodyguards, and the three of them walked to the scene and rescued her from the stream of fans. A clip showing the incident featured Pitt soothing the girl as they got her to the other side of the fence and waited for medical officials to arrive.

EXPERIENCES IN VENICE

However, the Venice Film Festival is not only full of sweet memories for the 57-year-old actor. During a red carpet signing for Pitt's movie "The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford," an obsessed fan broke from the crowd and flung herself over the actor.

The fan clung tightly to Pitt's neck, shocking other fans with her possessive action. But thankfully, the security stopped the situation from becoming chaotic. They got her away from the actor and walked her back to the audience.

A person who witnessed the event explained that Pitt's security team must have been embarrassed that someone got into close range with the actor. She also talked about Pitt's reaction:

"She could have been anyone. Brad didn't look too happy. At one point I thought he was going to attack her himself."

Although Pitt starred in and produced "The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford," the female fan's action at the Venice Film Festival and some events didn't make the film project an awesome experience.

Pitt also annoyed photographers during a photo call for the movie. He turned photographers down after they requested he take off his sunglasses for the snapshots and wore a plastic smile for the flashing cameras instead.

The snap crew eventually left unimpressed. The Italian press then named the actor "Pitt Bullo" – "Bullo" means Bully in Italian. His ex-partner, Angelina Jolie, their daughter Shiloh, and three adopted kids Maddox, Zahara, and Pax Thien, were also present at Venice.

On a more pleasant note, when asked what being a parent to four children felt like, Pitt noted that it was a beautiful experience, although sometimes stressful. He also added:

"I love it and I can't recommend it any more highly. Sleep is non-existent!"

OTHER REAL SUPERHEROES IN HOLLYWOOD

When Julie Bowen is not making fans crack up with her hilarious displays or being Roxanne Please on "ER," Carol Vessey on "Ed," she saves lives in the real world.

A woman named Minnie John has also proven that Bowen is indeed a real-life superhero. In a post on social media, John explained how the actress and her sister, who is a doctor, saved her life after she fainted during a hike at a park in Utah.

Miles Teller has also been a rescue hero. He helped save the life of a pregnant lady who was stuck in a riptide. Josh Gad also shared an image of his parents and "Frozen" co-star Kristen Bell with a caption that detailed how the actress rescued his family from a hurricane.

He stated that Bell got his parents, brothers, sister-in-law, niece, and nephew into her hotel in Orlando. He also thanked her for the help in the post. Another celebrity who plays a superhero on and off-set is Matthew McConaughey.

The actor allegedly came to the aid of a little girl from a coyote at a Los Angeles park and resuscitated a 50-year-old woman. Will Ferrell also saved explorer, Bear Grylls, after he fell off an ice cliff near the Arctic Circle.

News reports also showed that American rapper The Game was heading home from the studio when he saw an injured cyclist facedown in the street. He immediately called 911 and waited with him until an ambulance arrived.

Demi Moore showed her sweet nature when one of her Twitter followers posted suicidal messages. She replied to the post, and her comment gave authorities enough information to locate and help the girl.

"Fast and Furious" star Vin Diesel is another real-life rescue hero. He once saved an entire family from burning in a car. Tom Cruise showed his respect for life when he paid a stranger's $7000 hospital bill.

Reports also revealed that he rescued two young boys from being crushed by a crowd of happy fans at the premiere of one of his movies. Other celebrities who have helped others and prevented a possible deaths include Patrick Dempsey, Viggo Mortensen, and Tom Hanks.