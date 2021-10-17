CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Watch Live: Vikings vs. Panthers (Sunday, 1 pm, Fox 46 Charlotte)

WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21KlPk_0cU3vFvh00

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) – The game between the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers on Sunday might just come down to who can score a touchdown in the second half.

Both teams have struggled coming out of the locker room at halftime this year.

WATCH LIVE: Vikings vs. Panthers (1 pm, Fox 46 Charlotte)

For the Panthers (3-2), who’ve scored a league-low seven points in the third quarter, the second-half offensive lulls came back to bite them for a second straight week as the Philadelphia Eagles were able to stick around and ultimately erase a 12-point deficit and beat Carolina 21-18.

The Vikings’ problems might be worse as they’ve gone eight quarters — and 24 offensive possessions — after halftime without a touchdown. Unlike Carolina, the Vikings (2-3) were able to hold on last week, beating the winless Detroit Lions 19-17 on a 54-yard field goal by Greg Joseph.

LEFT TACKLE SHUFFLE

Both teams remain a little unsettled at left tackle.

Vikings first-round draft pick Christian Darrisaw had his first game action there last week in a rotation with Rashod Hill. Darrisaw has been behind after undergoing his second core muscle surgery of the year during training camp, but he fared well in pass protection and figures to get more time, if not take over as the starter altogether.

“He had good energy. He was pretty dialed in,” Vikings center Garrett Bradbury said.

Carolina was without regular starting left tackle Cam Erving last week because of a neck injury, but he’s back now. That allows $72 million man Taylor Moton to move back to his more natural position at right tackle.

LIKE HE NEVER LEFT

Defensive end Everson Griffen has his starting spot back with the Vikings after playing his way past D.J. Wonnum on the depth chart. The 11-year veteran and four-time Pro Bowl pick, who re-signed with Minnesota in 2021 after one year elsewhere, had two sacks last week and has four this season.

“I’m very pleased where he is. He looks like the ‘Ev’ of 2017, 2018, and my job is to try to make sure that I keep that the way that it is,” said co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Andre Patterson.

THIRD DOWNS

One of the keys to watch in this game will be how Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and the offense perform on third downs.

The Panthers have the league’s top third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert just 25.4% of their opportunities into first downs. The Vikings offense ranks 18th in the league in third down efficiency, converting just 38.1% of the time.

STILL KICKING

Rhule is gaining more trust in kicker Zane Gonzalez, who connected on field goal attempts of 43, 48 and 50 yards last week against the Eagles, and is now 6 of 8 on the season with one kick blocked because of poor protection up front.

Joseph has been in a groove for Minnesota since missing an extra point and a 37-yard field goal on the final play in a 34-33 loss at Arizona on Sept. 19. The native of South Africa is 7 of 8 on field goals and 5 for 5 on extra points in the last three games. He’s 5 for 5 on field goal attempts from 50 yards or longer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
zonecoverage.com

The Minnesota Vikings Are Big Losers In the Zach Ertz Trade

What’s that? You thought the Yannick Ngakoue trade for a second-rounder last preseason was an all-time disaster? Well, the Chris Herndon trade is here to politely ask you to hold its beer. After a preseason injury to the promising Irv Smith Jr., Rick Spielman reached for a replacement in exchange...
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
WRDW-TV

Panthers’ Rhule: McCaffrey ‘50-50′ for Sunday vs. Vikings

(AP) - Panthers coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey is 50-50 for Carolina’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. McCaffrey has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. The Panthers have lost both without the 2019 All-Pro running back in the lineup. Rhule thinks the decision will...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
chatsports.com

Panthers vs Vikings offensive preview: Don’t expect fireworks on Sunday

The Carolina Panthers (3-2) welcome the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) to town on Sunday. The two teams both sit in the middle-of-the-pack at the moment, each with their own tales of inconsistency. Let’s take a deeper dive into the Panthers offense and Vikings defense. Panthers offense. Yards per game: 363.4 (17th)
NFL
tucsonpost.com

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) inactive vs. Lions

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was ruled inactive for Sunday's game against the visiting Detroit Lions. Cook will miss his second game of the season with an ankle injury initially sustained during the Vikings' 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 19. The two-time Pro Bowl selection missed the next week's contest against the Seattle Seahawks before rushing for 34 yards in Minnesota's 14-7 loss to Cleveland Browns last Sunday.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Minnesota Vikings 34, Carolina Panthers 28 (OT): Cousins does it again

With the bye week looming, the Minnesota Vikings desperately needed a victory over the Carolina Panthers to go into their off week with a .500 record and a very tough schedule looming ahead. They got it. . .even if it was tougher at the end than it needed to be.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Patterson
Cat Scratch Reader

Panthers vs Vikings: Five questions with the Daily Norseman

I need you to brace yourselves, Panthers fans. A lot of the complaints and observations that you are about to read are going to sound eerily familiar. I spoke this week with Eric Thompson of the Daily Norseman about the Minnesota Vikings and their season so far. From questionable coaching decisions that, by virtue of being too conservative, actively hold their team back to inconsistent play and wildly chaotic luck that makes every game a toss up, these Vikings may remind you of Panthers teams from seasons past.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings Game Sunday: Vikings vs. Panthers odds and prediction for Week 6 NFL game

After escaping Week 5 with a last-second win, the Minnesota Vikings will head out on the road to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. With a 2-3 record, the Minnesota Vikings aren’t satisfied with their performance during their first five games of the 2021 season. The good news is that the Vikings have 12 more games on their schedule to turn things around and they’re heading into a good test this week against a 3-2 Carolina Panthers team.
NFL
The State

Panthers have placed a starter on injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Vikings

The Carolina Panthers placed punter Joe Charlton on the injured reserve just three days before their game against the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced Thursday. As a corresponding move, the Panthers have signed safety Kenny Robinson from the practice squad. Charlton is the only punter on the Panthers’ 53-man roster,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Minnesota Vikings#The Philadelphia Eagles
WJON

GAME DAY: Vikings Visit Carolina Panthers Today in Charlotte

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to build on last week's win over the Lions this afternoon in Charlotte when they face Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 6 of the NFL season. The Vikings (2-3) are coming off a 19-17 victory over the...
NFL
FanSided

Vikings Game Today: Vikings vs. Panthers injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live stream, TV channel

Despite being on the road, oddsmakers still have the Minnesota Vikings as the favorite when they take on the Carolina Panthers in a Week 6 matchup. They’ve only played five games this season, but it can already be argued that the Minnesota Vikings are in must-win situations every week. With a current record of 2-3, the Vikings will attempt to get their third victory of the season in a Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Rhule and Judge have history as Panthers face Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The game between the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants on Sunday matches two struggling NFL teams. There’s so much more to the story, starting with the coaches. Matt Rhule of the Panthers (3-3) and Joe Judge of the Giants (1-5) are going to be linked to the wild coaching […]
NFL
WNCT

WNCT

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy