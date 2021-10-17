CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch police arrest 3 suspects in carjacking, pursuit

By Bay City News
 6 days ago

ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — Police arrested three suspects Sunday after a pursuit in connection with a carjacking incident.

After receiving reports of a carjacking in Concord, Antioch police observed the vehicle at about 10:45 a.m.

Officers had been informed that the suspects were considered armed and dangerous and in possession of assault-style rifles and a handgun.

When officers attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle, police said the driver of the stolen vehicle refused to yield and a pursuit ensued that involved the suspect vehicle travelling recklessly through city streets.

When the vehicle reached the intersection of Golf Course Road and Lone Tree Way, the suspects left the vehicle and fled on foot. They were apprehended shortly thereafter.

Antioch police did not release the names of the suspects but did thank the other agencies assisting in the incident, including the California Highway Patrol and officers from the Pittsburg and Brentwood police departments.

