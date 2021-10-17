CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Hacks to Attract Gen-Z Consumers

Cover picture for the article“Gen Z’ers, which includes those born between 1996 and 2012, now...

Rolling Stone

The Basics of Marketing to Gen Z

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Everyone wants to market to Gen Z. They are, after all, the new generation of consumers — and already represent over $140 billion of spending power. But they’re a challenging group, those Gen Zers. They hold brands to high standards and you won’t find them in the traditional marketing channels.
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

Who is more financially literate -- Gen Z, millennials, Gen X or boomers?

The U.S. population now spans five generations of adults, ranging from Gen Z adults born as recently as 2002, to those in the Silent Generation, born in 1945 or earlier – with millennials, Gen X, and boomers in between. Each generation exhibits varying degrees of financial literacy. So which generation is the most financially literate?
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Millennials or Gen Z: Who is doing the most job-hopping?

There were a record 4.3 million U.S. workers who quit their jobs in August. And it’s likely younger people made up the bulk of that group. Millennials and Gen Zers spend a significantly shorter amount of time in their jobs than older generations, according to a survey by CareerBuilder. Gen Z’s (age 6-24) average length of time spent at a job is 2 years and 3 months. For millennials (25-40) that figure is 2 years and 9 months, while Gen Xers (41-56) were at a job for an average of 5 years and 2 months, and baby boomers (57-75) spent 8 years and 3 months at a job, according to CareerBuilder.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Sourcing Journal

‘Old Habits Die Hard’ and Other AlixPartners + Sourcing Journal Survey Findings

When it comes to how brands and retailers reacted to the pandemic’s challenges and are plotting future strategies, it’s a mixed bag. On one hand, the industry knows it needs to change to keep up, but many companies just don’t have the cultural or physical wherewithal to do so. On the other, the speed at which many companies adopted and accelerated solutions has been nothing short of impressive. At the Sourcing Journal Summit on Tuesday, Murali Gokki and Joe Schmitt, managing directors at consulting firm AlixPartners, dove into the somewhat contradictory state of retail today, presenting key highlights from “AlixPartners +...
RETAIL
Register Citizen

5 Simple Tips for Incorporating Gen Z Into Your Workplace

In the years since I co-founded my company, a college admission counseling firm, there has been a profound cultural change in the students we advise. When we started the business, our students were millennials, born between 1981 and 1996. About eight years ago, that changed. Enter Generation Z. Gen Z,...
MENTAL HEALTH
darkhorizons.com

Gen Z More Likely To “Churn and Return”

It seems the younger you are, the more likely you are to cancel an SVOD service you signed up for and then re-subscribe to it at a later date. This action now has a name – ‘churn and return’ according to consulting firm Deloitte. Variety reports that according to the...
TV & VIDEOS
Itproportal

How should organizations adapt to fully realize the potential of Gen Z?

As organizations plan for the post-pandemic world, they must decide which lessons and experiences they should carry across, and to what extent they should influence the hybrid future. One impactful change is the ongoing demographic shift, which is likely to see around 75 percent of the workforce become composite of both millennials and Gen Z by 2025. Businesses of all sizes should realize that a dramatic infusion of young talent can help them remain adaptable, resilient and relevant going forward, and even challenge outdated working values. If encouraged in the right environment, Gen Z has the potential to be a positive, disruptive force for the future of work.
MENTAL HEALTH
pymnts

Retailers Turn to Crypto, Social Commerce to Tap Gen Z Shoppers

Nearly one in five Americans, or 46 million consumers, say they would be likely to make a purchase with cryptocurrency, with over half of current or former cryptocurrency owners coming from Generation Z — which is why Alfred Chang, co-CEO of PacSun, says it’s becoming critical for merchants to consider.
RETAIL
hngn.com

Americans May Get New $1,400 Stimulus Checks if They Belong to This Category

Senior citizens might be one of the categories receiving a stimulus check from pressure groups. A letter written by Senior Citizens League Chairman Rick Delaney to the leaders of Congress serves to demonstrate the position that most seniors were in. According to the letter, they have received reports from tens...
BUSINESS
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
FOREIGN POLICY
moneyweek.com

China’s economy faces a triple shock

Can anything stop rising inflation? asks Daniel Moss on Bloomberg. How about a Chinese slowdown? The world’s second-biggest economy grew at a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year but has slowed sharply. GDP rose by an annual 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year and down from the 7.9% rate recorded between April and June, says Katie Silver for the BBC. Soaring commodity prices have seen many provinces impose electricity rationing, which is weighing on industries such as cement, steel and aluminium smelting.
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Here’s How to Get the New $1,800 Stimulus Check

Golden State Stimulus is an initiative of Californian state to provide monetary assistance to eligible families and individuals, which primarily aims to support Californians with low and medium incomes and assist those struggling financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For Californians who qualify, there is no requirement to do anything other...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fwbusiness.com

Oct. 22 - Social Security benefits increasing 5.9%

The Social Security Administration announced that Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will receive a 5.9% cost of living adjustment for 2022. The adjustment for nearly 70 million Americans announced Oct. 13 is the highest percentage increase since 1982, when recipients saw a 7.4% increase following two straight years of double-digit raises: 14.3% in 1980 and 11.2% in 1981.
INCOME TAX

