5 Hacks to Attract Gen-Z Consumers

As organizations plan for the post-pandemic world, they must decide which lessons and experiences they should carry across, and to what extent they should influence the hybrid future. One impactful change is the ongoing demographic shift, which is likely to see around 75 percent of the workforce become composite of both millennials and Gen Z by 2025. Businesses of all sizes should realize that a dramatic infusion of young talent can help them remain adaptable, resilient and relevant going forward, and even challenge outdated working values. If encouraged in the right environment, Gen Z has the potential to be a positive, disruptive force for the future of work.

