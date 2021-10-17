CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Fear the Walking Dead (2015)

thestreamable.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat did the world look like as it was transforming into...

thestreamable.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

"Who the Hell Is That?" Grace and Morgan Meet a Stranger in Fear the Walking Dead Teaser

"Who the hell is that?" asks Grace (Karen David) of a hazmat-suited stranger stepping out into the nuclear zombie apocalypse in Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. In the fallout of the ten warheads that Teddy Maddox (John Glover) detonated throughout Texas to end Season 6, Grace and Morgan (Lennie James) hunker down in the hull of a beached submarine with their adopted daughter: Baby Mo. But when a search for food means making a road trip into a radioactive wasteland, Morgan and Grace come across desperate and dangerous survivors who want what they have.
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Fear of the Walking Dead Season 6: Trailer Launch shows Release Date

The first trailer of Fear the walking dead season 6 was released a few days before. Trailer release confirms that it Season 6 will release after Walking Dead Season 10 Finale. Let’s see what is the other revelation included in the trailer, and what will be the release date of Fear the walking dead Season 6, on which platform you can see, and what is the basic plot of season 6, all these questions’ answer will see in further part.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fear The Walking Dead#The End Of The World#The Beginning Of The End#Apocalypse
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Premiere: How to Watch Early Now

Here's how to watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 one week before the new season premiere airs October 17 on AMC. As of 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 10, AMC+ subscribers in the U.S. can start streaming "The Beacon" one week before its television broadcast on Sunday, October 10, at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c on AMC. To Victor (Colman Domingo) go the spoils in the Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 premiere, where Strand encounters Will (series newcomer Gus Halper) — a stranger with an unexpected connection to his past — in the fallout of the nuclear zombie apocalypse.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Aisha Tyler's Fear TWD Role Is Unlike Any Seen Before in The Walking Dead Universe

When Fear the Walking Dead director Aisha Tyler steps out from behind the camera as a new cast member of Season 7, the actor plays an under-wraps character unlike any seen before in the Walking Dead Universe. The Archer and Criminal Minds star joins the new season of The Walking Dead spin-off as Mickey, who pops up and returns gunfire in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance in the Season 7 trailer. A survivor of the nuclear zombie apocalypse brought about by the twisted Teddy Maddox (John Glover) to end Season 6, Mickey makes her debut when Morgan Jones actor Lennie James steps back behind the camera on the Season 7 episode "Till Death."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead's Victor Strand Shocker: An Unforgivable Kill

"She won't have anything to do with me after this," hisses an unapologetic Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) of Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) after another shocking Strand move to start Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Season 7 Episode 1, "The Beacon." Season 6 saw Strand's dirty deed of sacrificing Sanjay (Satya Nikhil Polisetti) to save Alicia from walkers and his attempted sacrifice of ally Morgan Jones (Lennie James) aboard a nuclear submarine — Strand's way of proving himself to Alicia by being the hero who stopped Teddy's (John Glover) arsenal of warheads from firing. But the bombs went off, turning Strand and Alicia into sheltered survivors of the nuclear zombie apocalypse.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Premiere Sneak Peek: Something in the Fog

What you can't see won't hurt you... it'll kill you! There's something in the fog in a scene from the Season 7 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead. In the fallout of the ten nuclear warheads that Teddy Maddox (John Glover) detonated to bring about the end and the beginning in Season 6, Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) towers over an out-of-the-ashes kingdom of his own making. But when he meets Will (series newcomer Gus Halper), a stranger with an unexpected connection to his past, Strand's situation gets even murkier when he returns in "The Beacon."
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 2 spoilers: Morgan’s new life

Are you curious to learning about Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 2 and the story to come? There is more drama for sure, but also the conflict between what are potentially two different sides. You’ve got Morgan’s way of life on one side, and then also Victor Strand working in order to adapt to his own way of life. He’s trying to be a leader in his own way, and it goes without saying that we’re going to see these two clash.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Showrunners Explain The New, Very Familiar Big Bad

Huge spoilers for the Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 premiere, but the new big bad of the series is… Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Or at the very least, Strand has taken a seriously villainous turn in the episode, something that co-showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss have been planning since Season 6.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Fear the Walking Dead showrunners weigh in on Strand going full Negan

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season 7 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, "The Beacon." Victor Strand has always been… complicated. Over 6 seasons of Fear the Walking Dead, Colman Domingo's enigmatic character has vacillated between only looking out for himself and trying to serve the greater good. And he has never been afraid of doing whatever it takes to accomplish what he deems necessary, which culminated last season in him murdering some poor sap named Sanjay to save his own friends and then pushing Morgan (Lennie James) into what he assumed would be his death (it wasn't) so that he could garner the glory in stopping Teddy from launching the nukes (he didn't).
TV SERIES
NME

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season seven review: a radioactive waste of time

After missile-based armageddon dominated last season’s finale, the return of Fear The Walking Dead provides the perfect opportunity to mix things up. A fresh threat and some new faces are just what the show needs – lurching along as it has been, like a groaning walker waiting to be put out of its misery. But on the basis of the first two episodes provided to critics, the writers think differently. Season seven, sadly, is more of the vacuous same.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Fear the Walking Dead: Season Eight? Has the AMC Horror Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, the Fear the Walking Dead TV show stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Colby Hollman, Jenna Elfman, Keith Carradine, and Rubén Blades. The show’s story begins in Los Angeles with a dysfunctional and blended family as they search for a safe haven in a horrifying new reality. In the seventh season, Morgan’s group is scattered across Texas as they try to survive the nuclear fallout brought about by Teddy (John Glover) and his followers. Meanwhile, Morgan (James) and Victor (Domingo) clash over their philosophies.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why Did Fear The Walking Dead Remove One Star From Season 7's Opening Credits?

Some spoilers below for Fear the Walking Dead’s Season 7 premiere, so be warned!. Fear the Walking Dead is no stranger to saying goodbye to certain characters, but it’s also a series that tends to make it pretty clear when someone is leaving the show. Usually by way of a horrifying death scene or...well, it’s almost always the death scene. Season 7’s premiere was entirely focused on the Tower-iffic evolution of Colman Domingo’s Victor Strand, as well as the connection Gus Halper’s short-lived Will had with Alicia, and so no other characters popped up during the episode. But the show’s creative team mysteriously went a bit further and completely removed one star’s name from the credits that follow the opening title sequence. So what happened to Maggie Grace?
TV SERIES
Lebanon Democrat

Here’s What You Need to Remember for ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 7

Morgan (Lennie James) and his friends are going to have not one but two apocalypses to endure on this season of Fear the Walking Dead. Back in October 2020, “The End Is the Beginning” kicked off the events that brought about the end of the world—or at least the one very specific part of Texas—via nuclear warhead. While that’s a chunk of the main conflict, that’s not all you’ll need to remember from Season 6. Here’s what’s important to keep in mind as Fear’s next eight episodes play out on a baked landscape with gnarly, still hungry walkers.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Members Detail What to Expect From Season 7 (Exclusive)

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead premieres Sunday on AMC, and based on what happened at the end of Season 6, the group of survivors is in for a new beginning. There was a nuclear explosion that hit the Texas landscape, leading to the group being separated and learning to adjust to a world where the air is just as deadly as the walkers. PopCulture.com recently caught up with the cast of Fear the Walking Dead who revealed what fans can expect in the new season.
TV SERIES
bloomeradvance.com

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’: Percy & Elton Make New Frenemies (RECAP)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 3, “Exit Wounds.”]. “Exit Wounds” is full of unexpected reunions—but first, it’s time to catch up with two characters we haven’t yet seen this season. Percy (Ted Sutherland) and Elton (Nicolas Cantu) are still wandering...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy