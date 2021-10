The Jacksonville Jaguars ended the second-longest losing streak in NFL history as Matthew Wright’s last-gasp field goal sealed a stunning 23-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins in Sunday’s all-Florida clash in London.A week on from the Atlanta Falcons overcoming the New York Jets, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was again packed to the rafters as the NFL London Games double-header came to a thrilling conclusion.Both teams needed a shot in the arm after poor starts to the season and the Jaguars grabbed their chance, ending their 20-game losing run by beating the Dolphins thanks to Wright’s field goal at the death.Sir...

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO