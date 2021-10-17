Ed Orgeron, LSU Tigers to part ways after 2021 football season

The LSU Tigers and head coach Ed Orgeron will report part ways following the 2021 college football season, the mutual decision made less than two years after LSU won the national championship.

Orgeron, one of the highest-paid coaches in college sports , was believed to be on the coaching hot seat before Saturday’s game against the Florida Gators. While the Tigers upset Florida 49-42 at Tiger Stadium in Week 7, it seems a mutual separation was already in the works.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reports that Orgeron and LSU have agreed to a separation. He is expected to finish out the 2021 season, but the athletic department will begin its search for the next head coach.

Behind a historically dominant offense led by quarterback Joe Burrow , LSU reached the College Football Playoffs in 2019 and dominated the Clemson Tigers 42-25 to earn the national title. But ever since that 15-0 season, which saw a talent-rich roster head for the NFL, the Tigers have struggled (9-8 since national title).

According to Dellenger, the decision to move on from Orgeron is tied to a strained relationship between the coaching staff and administrators. After months of continuing distrust and outbursts on campus, LSU decided to move on.

Ed Orgeron record: 65-44, 49-17 at LSU

The Tigers enter Week 8 with a 4-3 record, including losses to UCLA, Auburn and Kentucky. Once he becomes available, Orgeron will likely receive plenty of interest as an assistant coach and lead recruiter.

