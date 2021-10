OPPO has confirmed a launch for a new device for later in October 2021. It is quite like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra-inspired K9 Pro in its looks, although it is slated to have the premium mid-tier Snapdragon 778G platform rather than the MediaTek flagship of the Pro. However, the K9s is said to retain its high display refresh rate, although other compromises might have been made for a more affordable price.

