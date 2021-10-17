CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

ESPN FPI sees real trouble ahead for the Wisconsin Badgers

By Ben Kenney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9ayq_0cU3sErv00

The Wisconsin Badgers have righted the ship with two straight victories, improving to 3-3 on the 2021 season and 1-2 in Big Ten play.

The team now controls its own destiny in the Big Ten West thanks to Iowa’s loss to Purdue. That means Wisconsin has a shot at winning out and capturing the division.

It’s a tough ask for a team that has shown signs of weakness this season, especially against good teams.

ESPN FPI thinks that path may be a bit tougher than some Badger fans believe, especially after Saturday’s results around the conference.

Here is FPI’s updated game-by-game prediction for the Wisconsin Badgers:

Oct. 23 at Purdue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCX73_0cU3sErv00
Purdue tight end Payne Durham (87) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Credit: Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Predicted Winner: Purdue

Badgers Win Probability: 44.8% (Previous: 57.2%)

Projected running record: 3-4

Oct. 30 vs. Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhDCg_0cU3sErv00
Oct 9, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Iowa

Badgers Win Probability: 42.1% (Previous: 36.7%)

Projected running record: 3-5

Nov. 6 at Rutgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23CNOd_0cU3sErv00
Oct 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Desmond Igbinosun (34) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Wisconsin

Badgers Win Probability: 62.6% (Previous: 59.4%)

Projected running record: 4-5

Nov. 13 vs. Northwestern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCU38_0cU3sErv00
Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Wisconsin

Badgers Win Probability: 83.2% (Previous: 85.8%)

Projected running record: 5-5

Nov. 20 at Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30g1bV_0cU3sErv00
Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska defensive lineman Tate Wildeman (92) tries to get a hand on Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Nebraska

Badgers Win Probability: 49.4% (Previous: 49%)

Projected running record: 5-6

Nov. 27 at Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KSDVq_0cU3sErv00
Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers running back Bryce Williams (21) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Wisconsin

Badgers Win Probability: 50.4% (Previous: 57.9%)

Projected running record: 6-6

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 CFB Team’s “Dynasty Is Done”

We’re only through the first month of the 2021 college football season, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum is already writing off the Clemson Tigers. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum made an interesting comment about Clemson’s outlook moving forward. Not only does he see the Tigers struggling the rest of this season, he thinks their dynasty is officially over.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
1011now.com

Nebraska Football: Nebraska-Purdue game time, TV set

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference and ESPN announced Monday afternoon that Nebraska’s Oct. 30 game with No. 25 Purdue at Memorial Stadium will kick off at 2:30 p.m., with television coverage on ESPN2. The Nebraska-Purdue matchup is the first of three remaining Nebraska home games, including games...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Badger#Fpi#The Wisconsin Badgers#Purdue Badgers#Rutgers#Nebraska
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit ranks top 6 college football teams after Week 6

Kirk Herbstreit has updated his top 6 rankings following Week 6 play, and of course, the huge Texas A&M upset of Alabama, and Iowa’s late victory over Penn State. But what appeared to impress the ESPN broadcaster more was Oklahoma’s win over Texas, as the Sooners benched Spencer Rattler in favor of freshman Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of ESPN Analyst Kirk Herbstreit

Few people in sports media, if any, are as good at their job at Kirk Herbstreit is at his. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback is synonymous with college football. The longtime ESPN analyst has been a mainstay in the network’s college football coverage for two decades. Hopefully, that will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

LSU football: 3 big names to target to replace Ed Orgeron

If the LSU football program needs to replace Ed Orgeron, look for them to swing for the fences. Not even a full two years removed from a perfect national title-winning season, and LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is already on the hot seat. The Bayou Bengals lost their first...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nick Saban Had Brutally Honest Admission On Lane Kiffin

It’s a rematch of former coworkers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama are hosting Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kiffin, of course, used to work under Saban at Alabama. He spent multiple seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Sends Clear Message About The LSU Job

LSU will need a new head coach at season’s end, and believe it or not Gus Malzahn’s name has been thrown around as a possibility. The LSU Tigers will part ways with Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. The decision comes just two years after Orgeron helped guide the program to a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Danica Patrick Had Telling Admission On College GameDay

Former race car driver turned business woman Danica Patrick was the guest picker for ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning. Patrick, a Midwest native, was the guest picker for Saturday’s show, which took place in Chicago prior to Notre Dame’s win over Wisconsin. The former NASCAR driver had a funny...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Player Confirms He Quit Team

An Ohio State football player appears to have legitimately quit the team during the middle of Saturday night’s game. Toward the end of the first half, Ohio State linebacker K’Vaughan Pope reportedly threw his gloves into the stands and stormed off the field. He was reportedly accompanied by a staff member into the locker room.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Scott Frost Not Happy With Adrian Martinez ‘Rumors’

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez briefly left last week’s 23-20 overtime loss to Michigan State. But ahead of Saturday’s game against Northwestern, Huskers head coach Scott Frost is addressing some rumors. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Frost said that he’s been hearing some “ridiculous rumors” about his starting quarterback. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy