ESPN FPI sees real trouble ahead for the Wisconsin Badgers
The Wisconsin Badgers have righted the ship with two straight victories, improving to 3-3 on the 2021 season and 1-2 in Big Ten play.
The team now controls its own destiny in the Big Ten West thanks to Iowa’s loss to Purdue. That means Wisconsin has a shot at winning out and capturing the division.
It’s a tough ask for a team that has shown signs of weakness this season, especially against good teams.
ESPN FPI thinks that path may be a bit tougher than some Badger fans believe, especially after Saturday’s results around the conference.
Here is FPI’s updated game-by-game prediction for the Wisconsin Badgers:
Oct. 23 at Purdue
Predicted Winner: Purdue
Badgers Win Probability: 44.8% (Previous: 57.2%)
Projected running record: 3-4
Oct. 30 vs. Iowa
Predicted Winner: Iowa
Badgers Win Probability: 42.1% (Previous: 36.7%)
Projected running record: 3-5
Nov. 6 at Rutgers
Predicted Winner: Wisconsin
Badgers Win Probability: 62.6% (Previous: 59.4%)
Projected running record: 4-5
Nov. 13 vs. Northwestern
Predicted Winner: Wisconsin
Badgers Win Probability: 83.2% (Previous: 85.8%)
Projected running record: 5-5
Nov. 20 at Nebraska
Predicted Winner: Nebraska
Badgers Win Probability: 49.4% (Previous: 49%)
Projected running record: 5-6
Nov. 27 at Minnesota
Predicted Winner: Wisconsin
Badgers Win Probability: 50.4% (Previous: 57.9%)
