CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Local gun store owner announces bid to run against Rep. Raul Ruiz

By Marian Bouchot
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILORM_0cU3rWXy00

Storm Jenkins is the owner of firearms store Guns of Distinction in Palm Desert. He will challenge local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz in California’s primary election in June 2022.

Jenkins announced his bid at a luncheon hosted by Coachella Valley Conservatives at the Classic Club.

“The first greatest priority, if elected is to stop Nancy Pelosi, and what has become essentially Marxists trying to reform the United States in their image in a matter of a year or two," said Jenkins. "And Dr. Ruiz votes the way Nancy Pelosi wants him to vote. I won't and I think that's the major difference. I have nothing unkind to say about him. I have met him. I like him.”

Jenkins said he moved to the valley in 2018 after living in San Francisco. He has run for different political positions before but has never officially held a seat in office. He ran for a state assembly seat in 1992 and a congressional seat in 1996.

"The single most important thing, I think, is for members of Congress to recognize that they are representatives, not rulers," said Jenkins. "We're being told what to do by the government."

Jenkins said doesn’t support vaccine mandates or federal government regulation. He said he did choose to get the coronavirus vaccine.

"It was my choice to make but if somebody from the federal government comes at me with a needle, yeah, I'm going to resist it," said Jenkins. "I'm not gonna like it. That's not the country that I grew up admiring."

Jenkins says his official candidate website will be up later this week.
Adding his campaign efforts are already underway.

"Provided I got elected, the first thing to do when getting to DC is to calm down and stop. They're doing too much," said Jenkins. "The federal government is supposed to be the smallest version of government to go back to the way the constitution was formed."

News Channel 3 reached out to Ruiz's campaign office and received this statement:

"The campaign does not comment on people claiming to be candidates until they have officially qualified for the ballot."

The post Local gun store owner announces bid to run against Rep. Raul Ruiz appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 29

Lisa Lee
12d ago

Good and if the election is fair and only American citizens who are registered to vote and IDs are checked the Gun Store owner will win!

Reply(6)
19
Magdalena Martinez
12d ago

really dude?? You think you can do better than a doctor? Raised in the Coachella Valley, representing migrant workers?I don't think so.

Reply(9)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs council supports Sheriff Bianco investigation, scouts homeless navigation center location

It was a busy night at Palm Springs city hall Thursday as the council looked to make progress on finding a spot for a new homeless navigation center. The council also announced they will lend support to the ACLU request for an investigation into Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco. SHERIFF BIANCO INVESTIGATION City leaders want The post Palm Springs council supports Sheriff Bianco investigation, scouts homeless navigation center location appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

First human case of hantavirus in Riverside County

The first human case of hantavirus in Riverside County was recently confirmed by health officials. County officials said they believe the patient might have been exposed to deer mice droppings or urine that contained hantavirus while in the Whitewater area. The individual was briefly hospitalized and is recovering at home. Hantavirus is usually found in The post First human case of hantavirus in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID booster shots now available in Riverside County

All residents in Riverside County who are eligible for their COVID-19 booster shot can get it starting Tuesday, following federal and state approval. Jose Arballo, from the Riverside University Health System, said Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered free of charge at the Indio Family Care Center, which is one of four The post Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID booster shots now available in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs to vote on issuing letter of support for CA Attorney General investigation into Sheriff Chad Bianco

The city of Palm Springs could vote to issue a formal request to the California Attorney General's office in support of the ACLU's calls to investigate the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and Sheriff Chad Bianco. In September, the ACLU along with two other organizations called for AG Rob Bonta to investigate the Sheriff's Dept. over The post Palm Springs to vote on issuing letter of support for CA Attorney General investigation into Sheriff Chad Bianco appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
City
Palm Desert, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
Palm Desert, CA
Government
KESQ News Channel 3

Supervisors seek federal money to further Coachella to Los Angeles railway project

Riverside County supervisors voted today to submit a request to the federal government seeking funding to complete environmental studies associated with a 144-mile commuter rail project linking the Coachella Valley to San Bernardino, Orange and Los Angeles counties. "This has been an ongoing desire for decades -- connecting the Coachella Valley to Los Angeles," Board The post Supervisors seek federal money to further Coachella to Los Angeles railway project appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘El Super’ grocery chain cited for COVID sick leave violations; includes Indio store

The California Labor Commissioner's Office announced today that it has cited a Southern California grocery chain for failing to pay or delaying supplemental paid sick leave to 240 workers affected by COVID- 19 at 38 stores, including four stores in Riverside County. Bodega Latina, which does business as El Super, was cited $1,164,500 after an The post ‘El Super’ grocery chain cited for COVID sick leave violations; includes Indio store appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County reports 432 new cases, 10 deaths, & 892 recoveries since Friday

NEW CASES Riverside County reported 432 new coronavirus cases since Thursday. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 362,435. Since last week, there have been 350 new cases in the Coachella Valley. Desert Hot Springs: +35 casesPalm Springs: +22 casesCathedral City: +42 casesRancho Mirage: +10 casesPalm Desert: +40 casesIndian Wells: The post Riverside County reports 432 new cases, 10 deaths, & 892 recoveries since Friday appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Bay Area county fines In-N-Out over vaccine verification

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s popular In-N-Out hamburger chain is in trouble with yet another San Francisco Bay Area county over its failure to verify the vaccination cards of people choosing to dine-in with their double-doubles, shakes and fries. A spokesperson for Contra Costa County’s environmental health division said that the department received repeated complaints The post Bay Area county fines In-N-Out over vaccine verification appeared first on KESQ.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy