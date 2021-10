Giants WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) underwent X-rays on Monday. Coach Joe Judge told reporters they don't think the injury is anything significant. (Art Stapleton on Twitter) "It's not something season ending," Judge said. Toney enjoyed a breakout game in Week 5 against Dallas, hauling in 10 receptions for 189 yards. While it's great to hear that the injury isn't season-ending, it sounds as if Toney could miss Week 6 against the Rams. It'll be important to monitor the practice reports on him throughout the week. Earlier on Monday Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Toney will likely avoid a suspension after being ejected from Sunday's game for punching a Dallas defender.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO