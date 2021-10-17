CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State football jumps two spots in latest AFCA Coaches Poll following road win over Indiana

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

They had to earn it, but Michigan State football was able to go to 7-0 on the season following a tough road win over Indiana. While the game was a little too close for comfort for many fans, a win is a win and it was enough to move the Spartans up two spots to No. 7 in the latest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Spartans leapfrogged Penn State and now sit one spot behind No. 6 Michigan and two spots behind No. 5 Ohio State. Alabama is No. 4. That might frustrate some fans given that Ohio State and Alabama both have one loss, but that’s the kind of mercy you get in the polls when you are a top program. Michigan was also able to stay in front of MSU despite having one less win on the season.

On the flip side, Iowa dropped all the way from No. 2 to No. 11 following an embarrassing loss at home against Purdue.

The Spartans will get a much needed bye week before they face Michigan on Oct. 30.

Gallery: Best pictures from No. 9 Michigan State football vs. Indiana

