CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Absent from Sunday's practice

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Muzzin (undisclosed) is not at practice Sunday morning, Lance Hornby of The Toronto...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

LEAFS DEFENSEMAN JAKE MUZZIN EMBRACING ANOTHER RUN WITH CURRENT CORE; ''IT'S ON US''

The postseason struggles of the Toronto Maple Leafs are certainly a hot topic, not only among the members of Leafs Nation, but the league as a whole. Following their latest collapse against the Montreal Canadiens, blowing a 3-1 series lead and losing 3 consecutive games - two at home - during round 1 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, most had assumed that the Leafs were headed for a major face-lift this offseason.
NHL
markerzone.com

MAPLE LEAFS FORWARD ILYA MIKHEYEV LEAVES SATURDAY'S GAME WITH INJURY

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev left Saturday night's pre-season game against Ottawa due to a hand injury. The 27-year-old fell awkwardly along the boards during the first period and was in some discomfort. "Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev will not return to tonight's game due to injury (hand)." The...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Cheers from teammates and fans alike help motivate Maple Leafs' Simmonds

As much as Wayne Simmonds can’t wait to hear the roar of the crowd on Wednesday night, it’s what his Maple Leafs teammates say about him that might land most with the truculent winger. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Muzzin
chatsports.com

Maple Leafs waive Adam Brooks

Travis Hamonic (VAN), Kyle Turris (EDM) and Adam Brooks (TOR) among a large group of players on waivers today. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 10, 2021. Adam Brooks seems to have lost the lottery for who gets to stay on the Maple Leafs. Brooks is a decently high risk to...
NHL
chatsports.com

Maple Leafs Season Preview

Playoff predictions come out every year at this time. You can go to a betting site, or the 11 million and growing sports media outlets that really write about sports for gamblers. Or, if you’d rather, you can go to someone who makes mathematical models to be used by gamblers or because they love math or hockey or answering impossible questions.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Maple Leafs 2021-2022 Player’s Point Projections

Editor’s note: I’m very excited to have a good friend of the blog Clay Collins making his TLN debut today in a guest post. My fingers are crossed that we can make it more of a regular thing. Clay has been developing a player point projection model, and admittedly I’m a sucker for it as I am a sucker for anything that gives me a range to work with rather than an absolute number. I encourage you all to check out Clay’s work, and give him a follow on twitter. Hopefully this will lead to more of his work appearing on The Leafs Nation.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Maple Leafs' Marner leaves practice, will be re-evaluated Wednesday

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner left practice early on Tuesday after a collision with teammate Wayne Simmonds. Head coach Sheldon Keefe says Marner left for precautionary reasons, and that he'll be re-evaluated Wednesday morning. The development comes just over 24 hours before Toronto's season opener against the visiting Montreal...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Maple Leafs#The Toronto Sun
kingstonthisweek.com

Amadio's fresh outlook helped lead to earning job with Maple Leafs

Michael Amadio figured he needed to make an attitude adjustment. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Doing so helped the 25-year-old land a job with the Maple Leafs. In the past, he said he might have been nervous or pressing at camp, and he avoided...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Nylander's maturity on full display in Maple Leafs' Opening Night win

TORONTO – William Nylander stood at the post-game podium with a glint in his eye and a cut underneath it. As he spoke about the jolt the Toronto Maple Leafs were given from the first near-capacity Scotiabank Arena crowd since March 2020, the broad smile holding up his moustache was a refreshing and symbolic sight.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Can Benefit from Mikheyev Injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Ilya Mikheyev is likely headed for the longer-term injury reserve list. The 27-year-old fell awkwardly, landing on his hand in the final preseason game. The Leafs will know more about the speedy winger’s prognosis on Monday. While no one wants to see a player get injured, this setback came at the most advantageous time possible for the team, offering a small silver lining.
HOCKEY
Sportsnet.ca

Waiver watch: Canadiens claim forward Adam Brooks from Maple Leafs

After a long list of players were placed on waivers Sunday as NHL rosters get finalized, several teams made claims on Monday, including the Montreal Canadiens adding Adam Brooks from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Brooks, 25, spent last season split between the Maple Leafs and the AHL's Marlies, and recorded...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: 2021-22 Predictions from Around the NHL

The new Toronto Maple Leafs starts Wednesday, and the first game of the NHL season is Tuesday when the Penguins play the Lightning. While we are no means through the pandemic yet, the NHL will hopefully be somewhat back to normal this year with most players being vaccinated and fans back in the buildings. The Ontario government recently announced that the Toronto Maple Leafs could play to a full house.
NHL
Sportico

Toronto Maple Leafs Head Sportico’s 2021 NHL Valuations at $2 Billion

The year is ingrained in the mind of every Toronto Maple Leafs fan: 1967. It marks the club’s last Stanley Cup title, the longest current drought between championships in the NHL. Last season teased a glimmer of hope, with the club’s first division crown in two decades, led by the NHL’s top goal scorer, Auston Matthews, but the Leafs were unceremoniously dumped from the playoffs in the first round by their archrivals, the Montreal Canadiens. Yet, the Leafs can claim another trophy: the NHL’s most valuable team and its only $2 billion franchise, according to data compiled by  Sportico. The average...
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Mason Marchment: Absent from practice Monday

Marchment was not on the ice for Monday's practice session due to an undisclosed injury, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports. Marchment's absence could open up a roster spot for another player if he is expected to miss any significant time. Even if healthy, the winger shouldn't be expected to move above a bottom-six role and shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value.
HOCKEY
nhltraderumor.com

Toronto Maple Leafs are the NHL’s most valuable franchise

The Toronto Maple Leafs are the National Hockey League’s most valuable franchise with a value of $2 billion. According to @Sportico‘s calculations, the average NHL team is worth $934 million. On Sportico’s full list including the other men’s professional sports leagues in North America, the NFL, NBA, MLB and MLS,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Moves up the lineup at practice

Kerfoot skated as the Leafs' second line center at practice Tuesday, reports TSN.ca. The Leafs have been forced to juggle lines with Auston Williams and Ilya Mikheyev sidelined. Kerfoot is likely to settle onto the third line once Matthews is back, but there is always a chance the Leafs decide to deploy him on the wing in the top six. Be ready to pounce if Kerfoot gets that gig.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Maple Leafs-Canadiens Game Night

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. (2021 playoffs, first round, Montreal defeats Toronto 4 games to 3. The Leafs begin a pivotal season exactly where the last one went off the tracks, at home against their old rival. Toronto has a new lineup, albeit missing...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy