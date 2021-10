Auston Matthews gave Sheldon Keefe everything in his return, except a goal. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. And on a night when Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin was stopping just about every Maple Leaf, the blank beside his name on the scoresheet factored in New York’s 2-1 overtime win. The home side could produce only one goal on the Russian in 41 shots, despite owning seven of every 10 draws and most of the key possession numbers in Matthews’ return.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO