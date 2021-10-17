Out of the Darkness walk held in Brooklyn to raise awareness of suicide prevention

People took to the streets in Brooklyn on Sunday to raise awareness of suicide prevention.

The Out of the Darkness Walk started at Cadman Plaza to Borough Hall, and then went back.

Before participants hit the pavement, they grabbed a necklace that correlates with the person they have lost to suicide.

The walk aims to raise funds through a raffle for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

So far, fundraisers have collected over $34,000 for the foundation.

Organizers say each participant has been affected by suicide and that they are grateful for the chance to raise awareness for the cause.

There are usually walks held in all five boroughs, but as the city recuperates from the pandemic, the foundation is starting out slow with walks in some boroughs.

There will be another walk in Manhattan next Sunday at Pier 16.

For resources click here or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.