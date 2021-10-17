CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport woman in recovery following pit bull attack

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Bridgeport resident Samantha McNeill is recovering from surgery after being attacked by a pit bull.

She told News 12 Connecticut from her hospital room at Bridgeport Hospital that she was in surgery for two hours Friday night. Samantha McNeill has since been released from the hospital.

Samantha's cousin Tabitha McNeill says the incident took place at Hallet and Arctic streets on the city's East Side near Pembroke Avenue.

The victim said the dog that bit her was one of two animals being walked by their owner when the attack took place.

Her cousin says that the amount of blood loss suffered was a serious concern for the doctors taking care of her.

City officials said the incident is still under investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department's Animal Control Division.

April M
5d ago

I'm so sorry that happened to you, I hope you recover quickly, That my biggest nightmare, that's why I stopped taking walks,which I've done for 30 yrs No more

Mariano Rodriguez
6d ago

I hope they file charges against the owner of those mutts.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

