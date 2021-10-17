Comedy web series ‘Bronxish’ follows life of aspiring actress of color

A comedy web series is shedding light on what it's like living in the Bronx.

The web show “Bronxish” shows familiar locations all around the borough.

Danielle Alonzo, who was born and raised in the area, created the show in 2018.

The story follows her character figuring life out as a young aspiring actress of color—true to Alonzo's own story.

Alonzo writes and directs each episode herself and hopes to one day have her show picked up by a network, like HBO or Hulu.

She says it's important that Black and brown women have platforms to tell their own stories.

Season one is out now on YouTube and season two is coming out soon.