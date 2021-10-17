CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Comedy web series ‘Bronxish’ follows life of aspiring actress of color

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dyvat_0cU3qvSE00

A comedy web series is shedding light on what it's like living in the Bronx.

The web show “Bronxish” shows familiar locations all around the borough.

Danielle Alonzo, who was born and raised in the area, created the show in 2018.

The story follows her character figuring life out as a young aspiring actress of color—true to Alonzo's own story.

Alonzo writes and directs each episode herself and hopes to one day have her show picked up by a network, like HBO or Hulu.

She says it's important that Black and brown women have platforms to tell their own stories.

Season one is out now on YouTube and season two is coming out soon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NME

‘Oz’ actor Granville Adams dies of cancer

Granville Adams, who appeared in acclaimed HBO prison drama Oz, has died of cancer. The actor played inmate Zahir Arif in the show from 1997. He appeared in a recurring role in Homicide: Life On The Street, which co-starred Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andre Braugher. The actor’s family announced the news of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Entertainment
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

New sketch comedy series feels right at home

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Confession time: I could easily get hooked on Bell Fibe’s TV1. Dubbed “100% fresh locally sourced television…made right in your backyard, by your community” with food and sports and DIY, along with travel and adventure and chilling true crime. It comes from places like Stittsville and Barrie, and soon it will be coming from here.
TV SERIES
svdaily.com

Netflix Launches Book Club, Web Series

Some of Netflix’s biggest hit shows originated from books, so the company decided to create the Netflix Book Club, a one-of-a-kind book club along with an online show hosted by actress Uzo Aduba. Readers around the world know what’s next in their TBR (to-be-read) list whenever Netflix announces its next...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

FX Restaurant Comedy ‘The Bear’ Lands Series Pickup

FX has picked up a half-hour comedy called The Bear, starring Shameless alum Jeremy Allen White, to series. The show centers on a young chef (White) who returns to Chicago to run his family’s restaurant. The FX Productions series also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach (NOS4A2, Girls), Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth), Lionel Boyce (Hap and Leonard), Abby Elliott (Indebted, SNL) and Liza Colón-Zayas (In Treatment). Edwin Gibson and Matty Matheson will recur.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Web Series#Comedy#Bronxish#Hbo#Hulu
spoilertv.com

Dirt Girls - Animated Comedy Series In Development At Fox

Fox has taken in for development Dirt Girls, an animated comedy series from Victoria Vincent (We the People, A Dog That Smokes Weed) and Fox Entertainment’s Bento Box Entertainment (Bob’s Burgers). Written and executive produced by Vincent, Dirt Girls is set in an alienated suburban neighborhood where two unsupervised kid...
TV SERIES
birminghamtimes.com

Comedy Series ‘Acapulco’ To Premiere On Apple TV+

Those who liked the movie “How to Be a Latin Lover” may want to tune in to Apple TV+’s upcoming “Acapulco” series. It is inspired by the comedy film starring Eugenio Derbez, one of the top Mexican commodities in Hollywood, who doubles as actor and filmmaker. The new streaming show, executive produced and starring Derbez, premieres on Oct. 8.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Rachel Bloom to Play Twins (!!) in Hulu Comedy, Reunite With Crazy Ex Boss

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom just found her next TV role… well, two of them. Bloom will play twin sisters in the Hulu comedy Badass (And Her Sister), our sister site Deadline reports. The project, now in development at the streamer, will reunite Bloom with Aline Brosh McKenna, who co-created Crazy Ex with her and served as showrunner. Bloom will play a spy “who tires of her life of sexy espionage and goes to live with her pushover twin sister,” also played by Bloom. “Together, they learn what it means to actually be badass,” per the official description. Bloom and McKenna wrote...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Candy’: Timothy Simons Joins Jessica Biel In Hulu True-Crime Limited Series

Veep alum Timothy Simons is set to star opposite Jessica Biel in Hulu’s original limited event series Candy, based on the true story of Candy Montgomery (Biel), who killed her friend Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) with an ax. In 1980 Texas, Montgomery seemingly had it all — a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs — so why did she kill her friend from church? Simons will play Pat Montgomery, a brilliant engineer and loving father and husband to Candy Montgomery, but the events on the morning of Friday, June...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
Variety

How Podcast Leader QCode Uses Star Power — Like an Upcoming Gina Rodriguez Thriller — to Disrupt the Industry

Gina Rodriguez is on the floor of an audio booth in Hollywood, stretching: The actor, late of “Jane the Virgin,” is taking a break as she records a new series for the prolific podcasting company QCode. It’s a sci-fi thriller called “Last Known Position,” and Rodriguez plays Mikaela, a submarine pilot who’s investigating what happened to a jet that vanished over the Pacific Ocean. What Mikeala is finding out is terrifying: There seems to have been a giant sea creature involved in the plane’s disappearance. Another actor is on Zoom, while the director, John Wynn, creator Luke Passmore and QCode...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Dollface’ Season 2 at Hulu Casts Owen Thiele (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu comedy “Dollface” has cast Owen Thiele in its upcoming second season, Variety has learned exclusively. Thiele will appear in the new season as Q, a new Woom employee who becomes the girls’ cooler and younger confidante. Season 2 does not currently have a premiere date, but is expected to debut in 2022. Thiele can currently be seen in Season 2 of “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” on Netflix. Thiele’s short film, “How Moving,” was selected for the Frameline Film Festival and Outfest. He wrote, directed, and starred in the film. He also co-starred in Cazzie David and Elisa Kalani’s...
TV SERIES
Register Citizen

Best Actress: Leading Women of Color Not Contending for Oscars - Why?

Coming up on the 20th anniversary of Halle Berry’s historic best actress win in 2002, we’re still looking for a second woman of color to join her. Now that the big four fall festivals — Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York — are over, only a few women of color are contenders in the actress race. And it’s possible that none of them will make the cut when the Oscar nominations are announced in February. (Last winter marked only the second time in Academy Awards history that two Black women — Viola Davis and Andra Day — were nominated for best actress in the same year.)
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Too $hort Issues Apology Following Colorism Backlash

Thanks to a resurfaced clip that has been circulating on the internet since this past weekend, Too $hort has been under fire for making some controversial comments in an interview with Saweetie, and many fans have deemed his statements to be colorist. In the video, the "Blow The Whistle" artist can be heard talking about the beauty of mixed-race babies and revealing that he has only fallen in love with mixed-race women throughout his life.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom & Aline Brosh McKenna Reunite For Spy Comedy In Works At Hulu

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creators Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna are reteaming for Badass (And Her Sister), a new comedy project for Hulu and ABC Signature, where Brosh McKenna is under a deal. Like with the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Bloom and Brosh McKenna co-wrote and executive produce Badass. Bloom again is starring — times two this time. Badass (And Her Sister), which is now in development, revolves around an impossibly badass spy (Bloom) who tires of her life of sexy espionage and goes to live with her pushover twin sister (also played by Bloom) and, together, they learn what it means to actually...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘DI Hillary Greene’: Beloved UK Book Series To Be Adapted For The Screen By Southwell Neal Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: The UK’s beloved DI Hillary Greene book series from author Faith Martin is to be turned into a drama by Becky Southwell and Dylan Neal’s Southwell Neal Entertainment with the support of Canada’s Play Media. Southwell Neal Entertainment has optioned the film and TV rights to the 18-book series, which follows the brilliant cold case detective’s exploits alongside former LAPD detective John Sullivan and has sold more than 2M copies worldwide. Southwell and Neal are the writers and execs behind Hallmark’s Gourmet Detective series, which also stars Fifty Shades of Grey actor Neal in the lead role of Henry Ross. “We are thrilled that Faith has entrusted us with bringing Hillary to the TV screen and know that her millions of loyal readers will be joined by even more TV viewers,” said Neal. Joffe Books publishes the DI Hillary Greene novels and Southwell Neal was represented in the deal by Darren Trattner from Jackaway Tyerman in LA.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Peter Scolari’s ‘Girls’ Performance Was Central to the Show’s Triumph: An Appreciation

Peter Scolari, who died Friday at 66, had a long and decorated acting career, with starring roles in “Bosom Buddies” and “Newhart.” But a late triumph — and the performance for which, for many, he’ll be most widely remembered — was his Emmy-winning turn on HBO’s “Girls.” As Tad, Hannah Horvath’s father, Scolari brought rare sensitivity and care to a tricky character who evolved radically through the show’s run. It took a great actor to pull off some of the shifts in Tad Horvath over the seasons of “Girls,” but those shifts always felt, in Scolari’s telling, like the evolution...
TV & VIDEOS
News 12

News 12

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy