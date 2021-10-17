CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo gallery: La Jollans help Voices for Children raise $2.1 million at gala

Residents of the La Jolla area were among those who turned out for "Starry Starry Night," the signature event of Voices for Children, on Sept. 25 at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego. It was one of the first private events held at the new bayside venue.

Guests, sponsors and other supporters contributed more than $2.1 million for Voices for Children and its Court Appointed Special Advocates program. The money raised at "Starry Starry Night" will enable VFC to provide CASA volunteers to children in foster care.

Guests at the gala dined on cuisine curated by renowned chef Richard Blais and heard music by the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra and the San Diego Children’s Choir.

— La Jolla Light staff

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events. • The La Jolla-based Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine presents "People, Planet, Purpose: Transforming Consciousness and Creating Global Unity in Integrative Health and Medicine" starting Friday, Oct. 29, online.
A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

