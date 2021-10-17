CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest armed carjacking suspects after vehicle, foot pursuit

By Bay City News
sfbayca.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice arrested three suspects Saturday after a pursuit in connection with a carjacking incident. After receiving reports of a carjacking in Concord, Antioch police observed the vehicle at about 10:45 a.m....

sfbayca.com

