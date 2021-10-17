Police arrest armed carjacking suspects after vehicle, foot pursuit

Detectives brought in an Armona man accused of shooting his way into a residence and terrorizing those inside, law enforcement said. According to a press release sent out by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Armona to investigate a burglary in the early morning hours of Oct. 7. The victim reported to deputies that he was in his bedroom getting his hair cut when the suspect, Trevor Mitchell, fired two rounds from outside his home into the sliding glass entry door of the victim’s bedroom. The bullet fragments shattered the glass door, allowing Mitchell to make entry into the room armed with a pistol.

ARMONA, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO