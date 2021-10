Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall argued more government spending will only lead to more inflation, which Americans are strongly against on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." SEN. ROGER MARSHALL: The fight in Washington D.C. right now is this: Do we want big government socialism or do we want economic freedom? That's what really this fight is all about. Once they start these programs, they'll never end. There’s going to be all sorts of budget gymnastics going on. But at the end of the day, this is about economic freedom versus big government socialism.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO