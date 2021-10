BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’ve been to the gas pump lately, you’ve probably noticed that gas prices are creeping up. President Joe Biden was in Baltimore this week and he admitted this additional expense may not disappear anytime soon. “My guess is you’ll start to see gas prices start to come down as we get by and going into the winter, I mean, excuse me, next year, going into 2022. I don’t see anything that’s going to happen in the meantime that’s going to significantly reduce gas prices,” said President Biden. The average price for gas has gone up across the country and...

