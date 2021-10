Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has said that he has no problems putting Jaylen Waddle on special teams to return punts and kicks. He should have an issue. Waddle showed he can be electric at Alabama and so far his NFL career has been trending in the right direction despite the horrible play calling to get him the ball in bad situations. Now, he looks to replace Jakeem Grant in the return game but today, at least, that would be a potentially monumental mistake.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO