Congress & Courts

Mailbag: Hope Wyden will support legislation

Democrat-Herald
 6 days ago

As someone who has lost several family members, I know the importance of diagnosing cancer early. Unfortunately, many cancers lack screening, leading them to be detected at later stages, when treatments are limited. Thanks to innovative technology,...

HuffingtonPost

Why Ron Wyden Is Still Optimistic About Prescription Drug Legislation

One of the most important parts of Democrats’ Build Back Better legislation is also among the most politically difficult. It’s an attempt to make prescription drugs more affordable by having the government regulate prices — an idea that, however popular, has never gotten past the opposition of conservatives in Congress and their allies in the pharmaceutical industry. With Democrats apparently a few votes short of what they need to pass such legislation this year, plenty of lawmakers, officials and political professionals are convinced this latest attempt will fail too.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Holland Sentinel

Letter: Why is Victory supporting pork barrel legislation?

When I read that the Senate passed House Bill 4712 (“How your legislators voted in Lansing,” Sentinel, Oct. 17), I was struck by its wording: “Retroactively increase state subsidies for a particular developer.” The Senate passed that bill by a 29-7 vote, with Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville, among those passing it.
LANSING, MI
The Suburban Times

Strickland Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Support Foster Youth Affected by the Opioid Crisis

A press release from Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland. On Oct. 7, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), a member of the Congressional Caucus on Foster Youth and the Addiction, Treatment, and Recovery Caucus, led the introduction of H.R. 5469, the Furthering Opioid Services, Training, and Education Resources (FOSTER) Act with Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) and Susan Wild (PA-07). This bipartisan legislation will provide training and resources for foster and kinship caregivers to support children and parents affected by the opioid crisis. The legislation is also cosponsored by Reps. David McKinley (WV-01), Derek Kilmer (WA-06), Mike Thompson (CA-05), Don Young (AK-AL), Ann Kuster (NH-02), Yvette D. Clarke (NY-09), David Trone (MD-06), Terri A. Sewell (AL-07), Raúl Grijalva (AZ-03) and Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01). (The bill text can be found here.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Herrera Beutler Supporting Legislation to Prevent IRS From Surveilling Bank Accounts

U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, announced Friday she is supporting the Prohibition IRS Financial Surveillance Act, legislation aimed at preventing the federal government from surveilling private bank accounts. The congresswoman is one of 200 U.S. lawmakers who have signed on to a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Blood Tests#Insurance#Medicare#Oregonians
Lebanon-Express

Wyden urges federal review of Bi-Mart pharmacy closures

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, sent a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in response as Bi-Mart moves to close 56 pharmacies in the Pacific Northwest, including 37 in Oregon. The letter called on the federal agency to review pharmacy closures nationwide in the past five years, focusing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Clackamas Review

Wyden: Budget should cover wide range of changes

Senator: 'It's critical to get reforms in place' as five advocate for social supports, climate actionU.S. Sen. Ron Wyden says public advocacy will push a divided Congress to pass the social support and climate-change measures that President Joe Biden has included in his Build Back Better plan — even if they fall short of the budget amounts that advocates seek. The Oregon Democrat also says not to take his word for it, but what Oregon advocates say about the need for more subsidized housing, paid sick leave, alternatives to fossil fuels, support for caregivers and federal authority to negotiate drug...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTVZ

Senator Wyden pitches proposal to end homelessness in 5 years

The Dash Act, if passed, would give tax breaks and other incentives to get people housing. He also addressed Mt.Bachelor's Fast Track Pass. This is the moron that’s going to fix lift ticket prices? It must be nice to spend other people’s money, and face no consequences when you run out of that money.
CONGRESS & COURTS
klcc.org

Housing and working families discussed during Wyden's latest Eugene stop

Affordable housing is among the issues U.S. Senator Ron Wyden is discussing on his latest tour of Oregon. Wyden met with Eugene-area press in the Market District Commons, one of the newest affordable housing developments in the city. Wyden said he’s aiming to make gains with the “Build Back Better” legislation in Congress.
EUGENE, OR
Twin Falls Times-News

Letter: Idaho delegation should support family leave legislation

Problems stemming from financial insecurity around having kids, such as taking unpaid time off of work and increased debt are adding to financial uncertainty for families who should be focusing on adjusting to parenthood and bonding with their new child. Studies show that parents and children need to be together as much as possible in the weeks following a birth or adoption. Under federal law, taking time off as a new parent is a protected right, but being paid for that time is not a guarantee. This creates a difficult situation for 64 percent of households with children that have both parents working, and especially hard for 25 percent of households with a single parent. Last year, Governor Little signed the Families First Act into law that guarantees eligible state employees paid leave following the birth or adoption of a child. Yet the vast majority of working parents do not have paid family leave through their jobs. This lack of paid leave has devastating costs to Idahoans, public health, and the economy.
IDAHO STATE
stateofreform.com

Governor signs MHA-supported trauma system legislation

A bill to fund the statewide trauma system was signed during the week of Oct. 4 and several bills impacting hospitals were taken up in the House and Senate health policy committees. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill (HB) 5094 into law Oct. 7, providing full funding for Michigan’s statewide...
HEALTH
Portland Tribune

Wyden: Federal budget should cover social, climate policies

Senator: 'It is critical to get these reforms in place,' and lines up five for social support, climate action. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden says public advocacy will push a divided Congress to pass the social support and climate-change measures that President Joe Biden has included in his Build Back Better plan — even if they fall short of the budget amounts that advocates seek.
PORTLAND, OR
hngn.com

Americans May Get New $1,400 Stimulus Checks if They Belong to This Category

Senior citizens might be one of the categories receiving a stimulus check from pressure groups. A letter written by Senior Citizens League Chairman Rick Delaney to the leaders of Congress serves to demonstrate the position that most seniors were in. According to the letter, they have received reports from tens...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
fox40jackson.com

Rand Paul blasts Anthony Fauci after NIH admits gain-of-function funding

Despite repeated denials by NIAID Director Anthony Fauci that his agency used American taxpayer money to fund Chinese gain of function research on bats infected with coronaviruses, the National Institutes of Health – which oversees NIAID – admitted in a letter to House Oversight Committee ranking member James Comer, R-Ky., that a “limited experiment” was indeed conducted.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

GOP congressman ends floor speech with 'Let's go, Brandon'

A Republican congressman ended a floor speech on Thursday by saying, "Let's go, Brandon!" — elevating a clean version of a popular anti-Biden chant. Rep. Bill Posey, R-Fla., took to the House floor on Thursday and blasted President Biden’s Build Back Better economic agenda as being unable to "pass a straight-face test."
CONGRESS & COURTS

