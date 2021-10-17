Mailbag: Hope Wyden will support legislation

A press release from Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland. On Oct. 7, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), a member of the Congressional Caucus on Foster Youth and the Addiction, Treatment, and Recovery Caucus, led the introduction of H.R. 5469, the Furthering Opioid Services, Training, and Education Resources (FOSTER) Act with Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) and Susan Wild (PA-07). This bipartisan legislation will provide training and resources for foster and kinship caregivers to support children and parents affected by the opioid crisis. The legislation is also cosponsored by Reps. David McKinley (WV-01), Derek Kilmer (WA-06), Mike Thompson (CA-05), Don Young (AK-AL), Ann Kuster (NH-02), Yvette D. Clarke (NY-09), David Trone (MD-06), Terri A. Sewell (AL-07), Raúl Grijalva (AZ-03) and Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01). (The bill text can be found here.)
