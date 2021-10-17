CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiming Social Security Early Isn’t Always the Answer, Even If You Have Health Issues

Cover picture for the articleThe general rule of thumb is that you should delay claiming Social Security benefits in most situations so you can increase the size of your monthly checks. While you become eligible for benefits at 62, waiting to file results in an increase in retirement benefits that can be valuable if you...

Times and Democrat

Married or Divorced? You Could Collect an Extra $795 per Month in Social Security Benefits

Social Security benefits can potentially make or break retirement, so it's wise to ensure you're making the most of them. One way to maximize your benefits is to double-check the types of Social Security you're eligible to receive. If you're married or divorced, you may be entitled to extra money each month. In some cases, you could receive several hundred, or even more than $1,000 per month in additional benefits.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MarketRealist

How Much Social Security Will I Get at Age 63? Benefits, Explained

Social Security benefit payments are released monthly to recipients. The amount of payment you receive depends on several factors including your age. How much social security will you get at age 63?. Article continues below advertisement. The Social Security benefits program started in 1935. People contribute to the program during...
BUSINESS
madison

3 Unexpected Ways You Could Lose Your Social Security Benefits

Saving for retirement isn't easy, and many retirees depend heavily on Social Security to make ends meet during their senior years. The average benefit amount is only around $1,500 per month, however, so it's unlikely that your monthly checks will cover all your retirement expenses. For that reason, it's wise...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

5 Ways to Score a Higher Social Security Paycheck

Social Security is one of few inflation-protected sources of lifetime income. Increasing your Social Security benefits can help you avoid running short of money. There are several ways to increase your Social Security benefits. Social Security and savings are two primary sources of retirement income. The more you can increase...
BUSINESS
KXLY

What Will Your Retirement Income Look Like if You Only Have Social Security?

Many seniors today look to Social Security as an important source of retirement income. But for some seniors, it’s their only source. If you’re wondering whether it’s feasible to live on Social Security alone, you’ll need to get an estimate of your monthly benefit and see what that number looks like. You can access that information on your annual earnings statement, which is available by creating an account at SSA.gov.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Herald & Review

Social Security: Payments can also arrive early

Question: I usually get my benefit payment on the third of the month. But what if the third falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or holiday? Will my payment be late?. Answer: Just the opposite. Your payment should arrive early. For example, if you usually get your payment on the third of a month, but it falls on a Saturday, we will make payments on the Friday prior to the due date. Find more information about the payment schedule for 2021 at www.ssa.gov/pubs/calendar.htm. Any time you don’t receive a payment, be sure to wait three days before calling to report it missing. To ensure that your benefits are going to the right place, create a my Social Security account. There, you can verify and manage your benefits without visiting your local office. Please visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount to create your account.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Sandusky Register

Before you retire, know this about Social Security

Prior to Social Security, being “older” was synonymous with being poor. Those who could saved so they would have a nest egg when they could no longer work. Others lived with their family or moved to “the poor farm” to live out their later life. Social Security retirement income improved...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
The Motley Fool

100 Million People Have This Basic Social Security Fact Wrong -- Do You?

Many Americans don't understand the role Social Security will play in retirement. This mistake could lead to saving too little for retirement. Almost 100 million people are making a huge mistake when it comes to retirement planning. A recent Nationwide Financial study found that around 40% of adults across America believe that Social Security benefits alone should be sufficient to live on.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

This Is the Perfect Age to Claim Social Security

Social Security can be claimed between ages 62 and 70. The age when you claim benefits affects the amount you receive. Many factors go into determining the best time to claim benefits. Retirees have a choice to make about when to file for Social Security. Seniors become eligible for retirement...
PERSONAL FINANCE
koamnewsnow.com

How Much Does Social Security Really Cover in Retirement?

Prepare yourself for some startling Social Security statistics: According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), Social Security benefits on average make up about 30% of elderly Americans’ income. More specifically, among elderly beneficiaries, about 37% of men and 42% of women get 50% or more of their income from Social Security, while more than 10% get 90% or more of their income from it.
TRAVEL
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons Social Security Isn't as Unreliable as You Think

Social Security's trust funds are running out of money, but that isn't the only source of the program's revenue. Dedicated taxes provide the majority of Social Security's funding, and those are expected to continue even if the trust funds empty. Social Security remains a very popular program, and it is...
BUSINESS
Muscatine Journal

Claiming Social Security at 65? You May Need to Rethink That

You're probably planning to sign up for Medicare at 65, and you might think it makes sense to apply for Social Security around the same time, if you're not already claiming. That's not necessarily a bad choice, but in some situations, it could cost you money over the long term.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Star-Tribune

3 Reasons You Might Regret Claiming Social Security at 70

Age 70 is far from the most popular to sign up for Social Security. In fact, seniors most commonly claim benefits at 62 because that's the earliest age they can file. Signing up at full retirement age, or FRA -- which is age 66, 67, or somewhere in between -- is another common choice. But many seniors don't want to wait until their 70th birthday to start collecting benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE

