Is there anything Billie Eilish can't do? Just when you thought the 19-year-old music sensation couldn't check off any more boxes—she has seven Grammys to her name BTW—she went ahead and outdid herself...yet again. Because ya know: touring the world as a teenager, performing at Coachella, breaking Grammy records, being Billboard's youngest woman to be named Woman of the Year, and writing an original song for a James Bond movie (to list a few of her accomplishments) just wasn't enough. But this time her next big venture isn't in the music space. The singer-songwriter has branched out into beauty and created Eilish—her very own fragrance that legit smells like a warm, loving hug. Straight up.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO