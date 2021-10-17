Ohio State Moves Up To No. 5 In USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll After Open Week

Even with the week off, Ohio State moved up one spot to fifth in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon.

The Buckeyes, who return to action next Saturday with a trip to Indiana (7:30 p.m. on ABC), benefitted from Iowa’s home loss to unranked Purdue. The Hawkeyes entered the weekend ranked No. 2.

With that, Ohio State is once again the highest-ranked teams in the Big Ten, which still has five teams in the top 11 of the coaches poll, which includes Michigan at No. 6, Michigan State at No. 7, Penn State at No. 8 and Iowa at No. 11.

The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (65) Oklahoma Cincinnati Alabama Ohio State Michigan Michigan State Penn State Oklahoma State Oregon Iowa Ole Miss Notre Dame Kentucky Wake Forest Coastal Carolina Texas A&M N.C. State SMU Baylor San Diego State Auburn Pittsburgh Clemson UTSA

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!