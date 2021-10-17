CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Moves Up To No. 5 In USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll After Open Week

By Andrew Lind
 6 days ago
Even with the week off, Ohio State moved up one spot to fifth in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon.

The Buckeyes, who return to action next Saturday with a trip to Indiana (7:30 p.m. on ABC), benefitted from Iowa’s home loss to unranked Purdue. The Hawkeyes entered the weekend ranked No. 2.

With that, Ohio State is once again the highest-ranked teams in the Big Ten, which still has five teams in the top 11 of the coaches poll, which includes Michigan at No. 6, Michigan State at No. 7, Penn State at No. 8 and Iowa at No. 11.

The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Georgia (65)
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Cincinnati
  4. Alabama
  5. Ohio State
  6. Michigan
  7. Michigan State
  8. Penn State
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Oregon
  11. Iowa
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Kentucky
  15. Wake Forest
  16. Coastal Carolina
  17. Texas A&M
  18. N.C. State
  19. SMU
  20. Baylor
  21. San Diego State
  22. Auburn
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Clemson
  25. UTSA

Live Updates: No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Indiana Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — Ohio State opens the second half of the season on a 4-game winning streak against a team that hasn't beaten them in a very, very long time. The Buckeyes last lost to Indiana in 1988 ... the 26 consecutive victories (plus one tie and one vacated win) is the longest winning streak any school has against an opponent in the history of Big Ten football.
Game Prediction: No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Iowa State Cyclones

There's a lot at stake for both of these teams this weekend. Oklahoma State certainly has a track to the Big 12 title game very much in front of them, but Iowa State might be the toughest team they've played so far this year (regardless of record). The Cyclones' defense is the real deal and the Cowboys need to try and establish that potent ground game early on.
Game Preview: Ohio State Looking For 27th Straight Win Over Indiana

After having last week off, Ohio State returns to action on Saturday with a trip to Indiana (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC). The Buckeyes have won 26 straight meetings between the two programs, but understand how close the Hoosiers came to snapping that streak in last year’s matchup in Ohio Stadium, holding off a late rally to escape with a seven-point win.
Ohio State Wide Receiver Reis Stocksdale Loses Black Stripe

Freshman wide receiver Reis Stocksdale became the third walk-on to shed his black stripe this week, doing so following Wednesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. “This guy does whatever he has to do to make his teammates better,” assistant strength and conditioning coach Chris Fenelon said. The...
Caleb Williams May Have Saved Oklahoma's Season

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams is starting his first career game this afternoon at Kansas, and it certainly didn't get off to a great start. After trailing 10-0 at halftime, the Sooners' College Football Playoff hopes began to look bleak. Williams guided the Sooners back ahead of Kansas in the second...
Thayer Munford Loves The Future Of The O-Line Room

Senior captain Thayer Munford has perhaps the most well-respected voice in the offensive line room. Munford hasn't been 100 percent healthy this year, but he takes a ton of pride in being the team's Block O recipient and making sure his unit is prepared to paly at a high level.
Ohio State Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State linebacker Jackson Kuwatch joined fellow freshman walk-on Toby Wilson in having his black stripe removed following Tuesday evening’s practice. The 6-foot-4 and 235-pound Kuwatch joined the program this summer after a successful high school career at West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West. He’s yet to appear in any games this season but has made an impact on scout team in practice.
How Avery Henry’s Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2022 Recruiting Class

Ohio State secured a commitment this morning from St. Clairsville, Ohio, three-star offensive tackle Avery Henry, who picked up an offer from the Buckeyes just two days ago. While the 6-foot-6 and 305-pounder might not have the same star power as some of the other recruits in Ohio State’s class, there’s no denying his work ethic and determination after he lost more than 65 pounds over the last year.
Ohio State Offensive Lineman Toby Wilson Loses Black Stripe

Freshman offensive lineman Toby Wilson is now officially a member of the Ohio State football program after shedding his black stripe following Tuesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. The 6-foot-2 and 298-pound Wilson, who is the son of offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson, played his high...
