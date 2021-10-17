International tourists to flock to San Francisco as pandemic eases

San Francisco welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors, as well as its own residents, to Fleet Week for air shows, a parade of ships, ship tours and more. With fans arriving at Oracle Park to watch the Giants play the Dodgers on one end, and crowds joining the four-hour lines to tour the military ships at Fleet Week on the other end, The Embarcadero was looking what one would call “lit” over the weekend.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO