International tourists to flock to San Francisco as pandemic eases

A pandemic-weary San Francisco again welcomed thousands upon thousands of visitors and residents alike to its waterfront as jam-packed Fleet Week festivities over the past few days — from the Mission District to the Marina to the skies above — revived a sense of normalcy. “This is beautiful. It’s San...
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday announced the launch of a pilot testing program to identify new COVID variants at the San Francisco International Airport. For now, the program is limited to passengers on certain international flights coming into San Francisco, as...
On a low-lit Mission District night, after Tartine Bakery had closed, baker Nick Beitcher kept working. A line snaked down the sidewalk of Guerrero Street, just like a typical Saturday morning at Tartine. But the sun was down. San Franciscans were in the queue not for their morning buns. They were there for bagels.
“Annals of the Absolute Emperors and Empresses of San Francisco” is a collection of interviews from Empress Juanita MORE!, who reached out to over fifty San Francisco’s Emperors After Norton and Absolute Empresses of the Imperial Council of San Francisco (ICSF) — one of the longest-running LGBTQI+ nonprofits in the country — to learn about each of their accomplishments and involvements during their reign.
Hundreds of people lined the Marina Green, Fort Mason and Aquatic Park in San Francisco on Sunday, to catch a glimpse of aerial stunt performances, including the return of the Navy Blue Angels. Spectators from across the Bay Area enjoyed food and live entertainment such as the Navy “Leap Frogs”...
NEW DELHI — India reopened to fully vaccinated foreign tourists traveling on chartered flights on Friday in the latest easing of its coronavirus restrictions as infection numbers decline. Foreign tourists on regular flights will be able to enter India starting Nov. 15. It is the first time India has allowed...
BANGKOK — (AP) — Thailand is accelerating plans to reopen the country to foreign tourists, slashing mandatory quarantines beginning Nov. 1 for fully vaccinated visitors arriving by air from 46 countries and territories, officials announced Friday. The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration also announced a loosening of local restrictions, including...
San Francisco has more than 2,000 streets, from major arteries to a maze of alleyways and dirt roads. There are also over 220 parks, some 75 or so miles of trails, plus lakes, landmarks and public spaces. After 14 years in the city, I thought I knew it well, but...
San Francisco welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors, as well as its own residents, to Fleet Week for air shows, a parade of ships, ship tours and more. With fans arriving at Oracle Park to watch the Giants play the Dodgers on one end, and crowds joining the four-hour lines to tour the military ships at Fleet Week on the other end, The Embarcadero was looking what one would call “lit” over the weekend.
Who and where • Fran Endicott Armstrong of St. Louis at the Dahlia Dell next to the Conservatory of Flowers in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. The trip • She spent three and a half weeks in San Francisco, visiting her granddaughter, Ronia, and Ronia’s parents, Fran’s daughter, Zan Armstrong, and her husband, Jonas.
In the pre-dawn morning of Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at approximately 5:00 a.m., paramedics and Mission Station police responded to a call at 25th Street and South Van Ness Avenue of an aggravated assault with fire. The injured individual reported that someone lit his sleeping bag on fire while he was asleep. He was taken to the hospital and died on Saturday from the injuries.
After the long delays due to the novel Covid-19, the travel industry is gradually returning to normalcy with the ease of quarantine requirements, the creation of travel bubbles, and border reopening. Now, travelers around the world are searching for possible destinations abroad. Mexico is one of the countries easing its...
San Diego County health officials are monitoring an outbreak of at least six cases of shigellosis in individuals experiencing homelessness since Sept. 30. The cases were found after the individuals were hospitalized, according to the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency. They are expected to recover. The...
SAN FRANCISCO—Local restaurants report that they are struggling to find employees even after some Covid-19 mandates have been lifted. Some restaurant owners have offered a $1,000 bonus to any employee who refers a successful hire, two weeks paid vacation time, a bonus for employees who stay for a year, and free dinner to any employee who shows up to each scheduled shift. Some owners are now offering $38 to $50 an hour for open positions.
Comments / 0