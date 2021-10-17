Former Ohio State Head Coach Urban Meyer Gets First NFL Win With Jacksonville Jaguars

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer earned his first NFL win on Sunday afternoon, leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 23-20 win over the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Meyer, who coached the Buckeyes from 2012-18, hasn’t had the best start to his NFL career, as the Jaguars were 0-5 heading into Sunday’s game. He’s also dealt with some off-field issues, including the hiring of disgraced Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle and a viral video that showed a woman who is not his wife dancing on his lap at a Columbus restaurant earlier this month.

Sunday’s game was a different story, however.

The Jaguars trailed 13-3 in the first half but bounced back to take a third-quarter lead behind running back James Robinson’s one-yard touchdown run. The Dolphins then regained the lead with a two-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle midway through the fourth quarter before Jacksonville responded with a field goal to tie the game at 20 apiece.

After Miami failed to convert a 4th-and-1 near midfield with less than two minutes to go, kicker Matthew Wright nailed a 53-yard field goal as time expired to give the Jaguars their first win of the season.

Meyer will now look to win back-to-back games when Jacksonville travels to Seattle to take on the Seahawks next Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

