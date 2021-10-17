CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Ohio State Head Coach Urban Meyer Gets First NFL Win With Jacksonville Jaguars

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nn36Q_0cU3lx7300

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer earned his first NFL win on Sunday afternoon, leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 23-20 win over the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Meyer, who coached the Buckeyes from 2012-18, hasn’t had the best start to his NFL career, as the Jaguars were 0-5 heading into Sunday’s game. He’s also dealt with some off-field issues, including the hiring of disgraced Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle and a viral video that showed a woman who is not his wife dancing on his lap at a Columbus restaurant earlier this month.

Sunday’s game was a different story, however.

The Jaguars trailed 13-3 in the first half but bounced back to take a third-quarter lead behind running back James Robinson’s one-yard touchdown run. The Dolphins then regained the lead with a two-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle midway through the fourth quarter before Jacksonville responded with a field goal to tie the game at 20 apiece.

After Miami failed to convert a 4th-and-1 near midfield with less than two minutes to go, kicker Matthew Wright nailed a 53-yard field goal as time expired to give the Jaguars their first win of the season.

Meyer will now look to win back-to-back games when Jacksonville travels to Seattle to take on the Seahawks next Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

-----

