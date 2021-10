The Blackhawks were just about as bad as it gets during their three-game road trip, and so naturally, people have begun to question how much longer Jeremy Colliton will be behind the Chicago bench. It’s a fair question. The Blackhawks have underperformed throughout Colliton’s tenure with the team. The disastrous start to this weekend comes in the wake of pretty high expectations after Stan Bowman made an apparent win-now effort this summer. However, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic writes that while Colliton has lost the fanbase, he has not yet lost the locker room.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO