USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released after Week 7

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has been released following Week 7 of college football.

Aside from then-ranked No. 2 ranked Iowa falling to Purdue, it was a rather uneventful week across America.

The Georgia Bulldogs, which hold on to its No. 1 ranking, took care of business against then-No. 11 Kentucky, and continued to look deserving of its top ranking.

Alabama got back on track with a blowout win over Mississippi State.