76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Expects to play Wednesday

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
In two of the Lakers’ six preseason games, Anthony Davis started at center. In the other four, it was veteran seven-footer DeAndre Jordan, with Dwight Howard coming off the bench in all five contests he appeared in. According to head coach Frank Vogel, however, we should not take that as...
Steph Curry put on a show in the Warriors' first home game of the season at the Chase Center. Curry scored an incredible 45 points, while also dishing out 10 assists as the Warriors defeated the LA Clippers in a narrow game. Curry made two clutch three-pointers and made his free throws to help the Warriors win 115-113.
The NBA season is back and for better or worse that means it’s time for ESPN’s Mike Wilbon to weigh in on what each team needs to do to get better in his eyes. For the Los Angeles Lakers, Wilbon believes one player is the key for them. On Thursday’s...
Magic Johnson thinks the 29 other NBA teams not named Los Angeles Lakers are in danger. After all, they will be facing LeBron James who looks hungrier than ever to win the Larry O’Brien trophy. On Tuesday during the Lakers’ Media Day, Johnson praised LeBron for being in “excellent physical...
The additions of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony to the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis give the Los Angeles Lakers one of the most talented rosters on paper of any team in the NBA. But almost immediately, many had questions about how they would fit together. In...
The Los Angeles Lakers‘ 2021-22 NBA season has gotten off to a rough start, and midway through their second game, it isn’t getting any easier. During the Lakers’ second game against the Phoenix Suns, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard were seen getting into a heated exchange on the bench during a timeout.
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
Things don’t seem to be going well in Lakers land this season. Los Angeles opened the 2021-22 regular season with a loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers returned to the floor on Friday night, taking on the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers trail the Suns, 57-44, at halftime, but...
The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
Charles Barkley coined a harsh nickname for Anthony Davis when the Los Angeles Lakers star was sidelined with a variety of injuries last season, and the Hall of Famer is making sure it sticks. The Lakers lost their season opener to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Barkley was highly...
I haven’t written for the site in a while. I’ve certainly never written anything this emotional. But leaving the Nets game Friday night, I had so much to say. For the first time in my life, I need a break from this team. I’ve seen dark times with the Philadelphia...
The Ben Simmons saga took another turn on Tuesday when the Australian player refused to participate in some defensive drills with the rest of the team. His refusal led Doc Rivers to throw him out of practice and send the player home. This situation has sparked many rumors and speculation...
It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NEW YORK – Twenty-five years ago, both players were named to the league’s 50th Anniversary team as they were in the midst of the Bulls’ dynasty. So it’s not a surprise that when the NBA decided to create a list of the 75 best players in history to celebrate their latest anniversary, Michael Jordan and […]
The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons look to be moving in the right direction when it comes to mending at least a working relationship. Things will likely never be the same, as no one can take back what has been said, but they can work toward being cordial so that they can focus on the court.
With the ongoing Ben Simmons saga and more players expected to leave their current franchises, it seems like we're set to see a lot more movement around the league in the future. Simmons looks like the next big name to change teams. Plus, other stars like the controversial Kyrie Irving,...
In lieu of all the drama that transpired in the Lakers beatdown by the Phoenix Suns last night at Staples Center, a fan captured an exchange between LeBron James and opponent Cameron Payne during the game. Frustration seemed to be building as the Lakers feel into a deeper hole as...
