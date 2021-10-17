Celtics' Robert Williams: Fully practices Sunday

Robert Williams entered Wednesday’s regular season opener against the New York Knicks having only played a career-high 32 minutes in an injury-riddled first three seasons. The 24-year-old had been largely protected against bigger minutes by Boston’s training and coaching staff during the beginning of his career as he struggled to keep himself available for the grind of 82 games. Those injury question marks did not impact Brad Stevens’ belief in the potential of the emerging center, however, as the team rewarded him with a four-year extension this offseason as a bet on his upside.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO