NBA

Celtics' Robert Williams: Fully practices Sunday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Williams (knee) was an active participant during Celtics practice Sunday,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

State
New York State
nbcsportsedge.com

Fantasy Center Tiers: Myles Turner and Robert Williams Have Upside

NBA
MassLive.com

Why Al Horford’s versatility is ‘invaluable’ for Celtics as he teams up with Rob Williams in double big lineup

BOSTON — Al Horford won’t mince words: Even at 35 years old, yes, being in the starting lineup means something to the veteran. “For me as a competitor, I want to be in the position that I’m playing when it matters most, that I do like to start,” Horford said. “That’s just the reality of me as a competitor and me trying to feel like I can contribute and be a great asset.”
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Celtics Notes: Langford, Brown, Williams, Horford

Jaylen Brown‘s positive COVID-19 test is giving Celtics guard Romeo Langford more preseason playing time, and he hopes to turn that opportunity into a regular spot in the rotation, writes Brian Robb of MassLive. Langford was used as a starter in Friday night’s game and delivered 13 points in 19 minutes while hitting five of six shots from the field.
NBA
NESN

Why Grant Williams Got Benched In Celtics’ Final Preseason Game Vs. Heat

Grant Williams was benched for a period of time during the Boston Celtics’ final preseason game against the Miami Heat. In the third quarter of what ended up being a 121-100 loss, Williams committed an offensive foul, then argued a call with the officials allowing Bam Adebayo get an easy dunk in transition.
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics re-sign Jabari Parker after waiving veteran forward on Sunday

The Boston Celtics are bringing back veteran forward Jabari Parker on the opening night roster after all, albeit on more team-friendly terms. MassLive.com confirmed that Parker will be back with Boston on a one-year deal after clearing waivers on Tuesday. Shams Charania of the Athletic was first to report the deal.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: What Grant Williams starting for opener means for lineup

The Boston Celtics will be starting a surprising fifth man tonight. In fact, it’s so surprising that this man wasn’t even on the Houdini’s radar when trying to project the mystery man in the starting five given Al Horford’s absence. Grant Williams–not Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith, or Dennis Schroder–will be...
NBA
MassLive.com

Robert Williams takes step forward for Celtics with increased workload against Knicks: ‘It’s what I’ve been wanting’

Robert Williams entered Wednesday’s regular season opener against the New York Knicks having only played a career-high 32 minutes in an injury-riddled first three seasons. The 24-year-old had been largely protected against bigger minutes by Boston’s training and coaching staff during the beginning of his career as he struggled to keep himself available for the grind of 82 games. Those injury question marks did not impact Brad Stevens’ belief in the potential of the emerging center, however, as the team rewarded him with a four-year extension this offseason as a bet on his upside.
NBA
numberfire.com

Celtics' Jaylen Brown (knee) questionable for Sunday

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets. Brown is dealing with patella tendinopathy in his left knee and is considered questionable to face the Rockets on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Houston. Brown's...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA

