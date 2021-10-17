Celtics' Robert Williams: Fully practices Sunday

BOSTON -- The Celtics will be without one key guard for the remainder of the preseason as Jaylen Brown recovers from testing positive for COVID-19. However, Boston’s top offseason free-agent addition Dennis Schroder will be back at practice this week according to head coach Ime Udoka after suffering a left knee contusion.
Investigating the highs and lows for the Boston Celtics after the team’s second week of training camp and second straight preseason win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. STOCK UP. Grant Williams: The third-year forward is coming off a disappointing season in 2020-21 with a limited offensive output and...
BOSTON — The latest iteration of Celtics coach Ime Udoka tinkering with his lineups features somewhat of a throwback. The personnel is different from last season, but Boston’s going to go ahead and feature the double big starting lineup. This version consists of Robert Williams III and Al Horford as...
BOSTON — Al Horford won’t mince words: Even at 35 years old, yes, being in the starting lineup means something to the veteran. “For me as a competitor, I want to be in the position that I’m playing when it matters most, that I do like to start,” Horford said. “That’s just the reality of me as a competitor and me trying to feel like I can contribute and be a great asset.”
Jaylen Brown‘s positive COVID-19 test is giving Celtics guard Romeo Langford more preseason playing time, and he hopes to turn that opportunity into a regular spot in the rotation, writes Brian Robb of MassLive. Langford was used as a starter in Friday night’s game and delivered 13 points in 19 minutes while hitting five of six shots from the field.
Grant Williams was benched for a period of time during the Boston Celtics’ final preseason game against the Miami Heat. In the third quarter of what ended up being a 121-100 loss, Williams committed an offensive foul, then argued a call with the officials allowing Bam Adebayo get an easy dunk in transition.
The Celtics will be without nearly all of their starters Friday in what Boston coach Ime Udoka hoped would be a final tune-up ahead of the regular season. The C’s face the Heat at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Miami to wrap up the preseason ahead of the season opener. Robert...
Team USA men's basketball won yet another gold medal this season, edging out France in the final game of the Olympics. Kevin Durant was a key factor in them being able to make that run, and he dropped 29 points in the final game against France to ensure victory from his team.
The Boston Celtics are bringing back veteran forward Jabari Parker on the opening night roster after all, albeit on more team-friendly terms. MassLive.com confirmed that Parker will be back with Boston on a one-year deal after clearing waivers on Tuesday. Shams Charania of the Athletic was first to report the deal.
Grant Williams will get the opening night start at power forward for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks in Ime Udoka’s coaching debut. Williams will start alongside Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams in the nationally televised matchup at Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The Boston Celtics will be starting a surprising fifth man tonight. In fact, it’s so surprising that this man wasn’t even on the Houdini’s radar when trying to project the mystery man in the starting five given Al Horford’s absence. Grant Williams–not Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith, or Dennis Schroder–will be...
Robert Williams entered Wednesday’s regular season opener against the New York Knicks having only played a career-high 32 minutes in an injury-riddled first three seasons. The 24-year-old had been largely protected against bigger minutes by Boston’s training and coaching staff during the beginning of his career as he struggled to keep himself available for the grind of 82 games. Those injury question marks did not impact Brad Stevens’ belief in the potential of the emerging center, however, as the team rewarded him with a four-year extension this offseason as a bet on his upside.
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets. Brown is dealing with patella tendinopathy in his left knee and is considered questionable to face the Rockets on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Houston. Brown's...
Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
In two of the Lakers’ six preseason games, Anthony Davis started at center. In the other four, it was veteran seven-footer DeAndre Jordan, with Dwight Howard coming off the bench in all five contests he appeared in. According to head coach Frank Vogel, however, we should not take that as...
