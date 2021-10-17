76ers' Tobias Harris: Treated as day-to-day

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the team on Friday and made it clear that he’s not mentally ready to play quite yet. By no surprise, his Sixers teammates were asked about the whole situation. Tobias Harris gave a heartfelt response and made it very clear that he has Simmons’ back.
As a second-round draft selection, Philadelphia 76ers guard Isaiah Joe didn't see too much playing time during his rookie effort. Although COVID-19 protocol complications probably put him on the court more than expected last season, Joe averaged less than 10 minutes of playing time in 2020-2021. However, during the 41...
Joel Embiid is one of the best centers in the game, and despite the fact that he missed out on the MVP award last season, many do in fact consider him the best at his position. Joel Embiid is great on both ends, and it's clear that he has an array of ways in which he can score. He is an MVP-caliber player who can be the focal point of his team on both ends.
The NBA season is a week away and the pressure is on Tobias Harris to truly embrace being the No. 2 guy next to Joel Embiid, to help the Sixers remain as one of the top teams in the NBA and in the Eastern Conference. Harris’ ability not only as a player but as a leader will be crucial and much needed, especially in the return of Ben Simmons and the drama that surrounds his ongoing trade status.
The Philadelphia 76ers have been bit by the injury bug during the preseason. As guys like Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris dealt with minor but notable setbacks early on, they've struggled to get on the court over the last few games. When the Sixers kicked off the preseason against the...
Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris might be known for his composed play on-the-court, but the forward's competitiveness is ever burning, even on off days. In the latest installment of Whistle's "Cheat Day", the high scoring forward shows how he keeps his competitive juices flowing. Harris calls San Diego home during the...
The Philadelphia 76ers have had a lot of media attention directed towards them ahead of the 2021-22 season due to the Ben Simmons trade saga. There's no doubt that Simmons requesting a trade has drawn a lot of eyes on the team, and it's clearly a hot topic among NBA fans.
The Philadelphia 76ers got back to work on Sunday at practice to begin getting ready for the season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday and they had a lot of things they had to address. One is the Ben Simmons situation as the embattled star ended his holdout...
All the talk in Philly right now is the sudden arrival of Ben Simmons, who is back with the Sixers after a summer-long saga of drama. Of course, reporters are curious how conversations have gone between the Aussie and his teammates ahead of the season opener. Well, Tobias Harris was having none of it when asked what he discussed with Simmons. Take a look at this exchange:
Ever since the 2021-2022 preseason started, Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris has been dealing with a notable setback. Harris was kneed in the knee, leading up to the first game against the Toronto Raptors on the road. Therefore, he was ruled out with knee soreness. Considering the Sixers made...
Tobias Harris took the floor in Camden, New Jersey, for practice on Sunday afternoon after missing the Sixers' last two preseason games. As he's dealing with a minor setback due to knee soreness, Harris has been on and off the court as of late. But he made his return on...
The newest chapter of the Ben Simmons saga began on Sunday afternoon for the Philadelphia Sixers, coach Doc Rivers, Tobias Harris, and the rest of the roster. After clearing protocol on Friday, the 25-year-old had his first practice with the team since his sudden end to his holdout last week. All the talk following practice […] The post Tobias Harris, Doc Rivers react to Ben Simmons’ return to Sixers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (knee soreness) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite recent time off with right knee soreness, Harris is ready to play in Philly's season opener against the Pelicans. numberFire's models currently project the 76ers' forward to score 37.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $7,200.
The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a tough situation. They are trying to move forward and build off being the top team in the Eastern Conference last season but are dealing with a star player being a malcontent, Ben Simmons. The Sixers welcomed Simmons back to practice after he ended...
It seems safe to assume that Ben Simmons does not have many close friends in the Philadelphia 76ers’ locker room with the way he has acted over the past several months, but at least one star teammate is showing support for him. Simmons will not play in Friday night’s game...
The Philadelphia 76ers have played two games to begin the 2021-22 season and the story continues to be focused on somebody who is not there just yet. Ben Simmons made his return to the Sixers on Oct. 11, but it has been a bumpy ride since then. He has not been mentally engaged in practice, he was tossed from practice on Oct. 19, and he was then suspended for the season opener.
Tobias Harris: And we’ll respect his privacy and space during this time. When he’s ready, we will embrace our brother with love and handle our business on the court. That’s it, that’s all. Source: Twitter @tobias31. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly. #Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘We don’t...
Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are currently embroiled in some never-ending drama that has come to a head this week. Simmons was kicked out of practice for not putting in any effort, and just yesterday, he told the team that he had a back issue and wasn't mentally prepared for any basketball action. This was then followed up by a report today that Simmons actually addressed the team and told them that while he does want to play, he just can't do it right now as he isn't mentally there.
PHILADELPHIA -- In the wake of Ben Simmons meeting with and addressing his teammates for the first time since his holdout, 76ers forward Tobias Harris gave an impassioned defense of Simmons after Philadelphia's 114-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. "I think it's obviously a good start," Harris...
