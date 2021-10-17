76ers' Tobias Harris: Treated as day-to-day

Joel Embiid is one of the best centers in the game, and despite the fact that he missed out on the MVP award last season, many do in fact consider him the best at his position. Joel Embiid is great on both ends, and it's clear that he has an array of ways in which he can score. He is an MVP-caliber player who can be the focal point of his team on both ends.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO