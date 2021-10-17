CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers' Tobias Harris: Treated as day-to-day

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Harris (knee) might be an option for the season opener against the Pelicans...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Tobias Harris Raves About Sixers' Preseason Standout Isaiah Joe

As a second-round draft selection, Philadelphia 76ers guard Isaiah Joe didn't see too much playing time during his rookie effort. Although COVID-19 protocol complications probably put him on the court more than expected last season, Joe averaged less than 10 minutes of playing time in 2020-2021. However, during the 41...
fadeawayworld.net

Tobias Harris Believes Joel Embiid Will Win The 2021-22 MVP Award

Joel Embiid is one of the best centers in the game, and despite the fact that he missed out on the MVP award last season, many do in fact consider him the best at his position. Joel Embiid is great on both ends, and it's clear that he has an array of ways in which he can score. He is an MVP-caliber player who can be the focal point of his team on both ends.
FanSided

Sixers: How Tobias Harris must improve as the No. 2 option

The NBA season is a week away and the pressure is on Tobias Harris to truly embrace being the No. 2 guy next to Joel Embiid, to help the Sixers remain as one of the top teams in the NBA and in the Eastern Conference. Harris’ ability not only as a player but as a leader will be crucial and much needed, especially in the return of Ben Simmons and the drama that surrounds his ongoing trade status.
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Doesn't Expect Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle to Play vs. Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have been bit by the injury bug during the preseason. As guys like Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris dealt with minor but notable setbacks early on, they've struggled to get on the court over the last few games. When the Sixers kicked off the preseason against the...
Yardbarker

Watch: Tobias Harris featured on latest episode of "Cheat Day"

Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris might be known for his composed play on-the-court, but the forward's competitiveness is ever burning, even on off days. In the latest installment of Whistle's "Cheat Day", the high scoring forward shows how he keeps his competitive juices flowing. Harris calls San Diego home during the...
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ Tobias Harris totally shuts down reporter’s Ben Simmons question

All the talk in Philly right now is the sudden arrival of Ben Simmons, who is back with the Sixers after a summer-long saga of drama. Of course, reporters are curious how conversations have gone between the Aussie and his teammates ahead of the season opener. Well, Tobias Harris was having none of it when asked what he discussed with Simmons. Take a look at this exchange:
All 76ers

Sixers' Tobias Harris Offers Injury Update Following Sunday's Practice

Ever since the 2021-2022 preseason started, Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris has been dealing with a notable setback. Harris was kneed in the knee, leading up to the first game against the Toronto Raptors on the road. Therefore, he was ruled out with knee soreness. Considering the Sixers made...
All 76ers

Tobias Harris Brushes Off Awkwardness of Ben Simmons' Return

Tobias Harris took the floor in Camden, New Jersey, for practice on Sunday afternoon after missing the Sixers' last two preseason games. As he's dealing with a minor setback due to knee soreness, Harris has been on and off the court as of late. But he made his return on...
basketball-addict.com

Tobias Harris, Doc Rivers react to Ben Simmons’ return to Sixers practice

The newest chapter of the Ben Simmons saga began on Sunday afternoon for the Philadelphia Sixers, coach Doc Rivers, Tobias Harris, and the rest of the roster. After clearing protocol on Friday, the 25-year-old had his first practice with the team since his sudden end to his holdout last week. All the talk following practice […] The post Tobias Harris, Doc Rivers react to Ben Simmons’ return to Sixers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (knee soreness) not listed on Wednesday's injury report

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (knee soreness) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite recent time off with right knee soreness, Harris is ready to play in Philly's season opener against the Pelicans. numberFire's models currently project the 76ers' forward to score 37.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $7,200.
Yardbarker

Tobias Harris shows support for Ben Simmons amid drama

It seems safe to assume that Ben Simmons does not have many close friends in the Philadelphia 76ers’ locker room with the way he has acted over the past several months, but at least one star teammate is showing support for him. Simmons will not play in Friday night’s game...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers stars Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris have message to Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers have played two games to begin the 2021-22 season and the story continues to be focused on somebody who is not there just yet. Ben Simmons made his return to the Sixers on Oct. 11, but it has been a bumpy ride since then. He has not been mentally engaged in practice, he was tossed from practice on Oct. 19, and he was then suspended for the season opener.
hotnewhiphop.com

Tobias Harris Delivers Statement On The Ben Simmons Saga

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are currently embroiled in some never-ending drama that has come to a head this week. Simmons was kicked out of practice for not putting in any effort, and just yesterday, he told the team that he had a back issue and wasn't mentally prepared for any basketball action. This was then followed up by a report today that Simmons actually addressed the team and told them that while he does want to play, he just can't do it right now as he isn't mentally there.
