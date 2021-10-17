CMPD identifies victim found dead in north Charlotte; no arrests made

4500 block of Wynbrook Way (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Sunday morning in north Charlotte, the second homicide investigation in the area since midnight.

Officers were called shortly after 11 a.m. to a death investigation on Wynbrook Way.

When they got to the scene, police found 29-year-old Terrell McCreary, who they said had suffered “apparent trauma.” He was pronounced dead by MEDIC.

No other details have been released and no arrests have been made.

Earlier, just after midnight, police were investigating a separate homicide a few miles away on Aulton Link Court.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

