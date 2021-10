More than 6,000 John Deere workers in Iowa went on strike at midnight on Thursday, in the biggest labor action the state has seen in more than three decades. Contract negotiations between the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) — which represents Deere workers at its 14 plants across Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Colorado and Georgia — and Deere executives have been in the news for more than a month, and on Sunday union members overwhelming voted against the contract offer proposed by Deere, knowing that would lead to a strike.

